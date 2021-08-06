Hornets add high-scoring forward Oubre who will bring needed depth

The Charlotte Hornets are adding another small forward to the mix.
Kelly Oubre Jr. is heading to Charlotte on a two-year deal worth north of $26 million, Stadium reported early Friday morning. The move will give the Hornets extra depth at small forward behind Gordon Hayward.
Oubre, 25, averaged 15.4 points and 6 rebounds with the Golden State Warriors last season after spending the previous two seasons with the Phoenix Suns.
Matt L. Stephens is the Senior Sports Editor for the Charlotte Observer and oversees sports coverage for the Raleigh News & Observer, The State in Columbia, S.C., and McClatchy’s other properties across the Southeast. Before coming to Charlotte in July 2019, Matt was an award-winning editor, columnist and investigative reporter at The Denver Post and Fort Collins Coloradoan.
