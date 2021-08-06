Hornets add high-scoring forward Oubre who will bring needed depth

Golden State Warriors guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) looks to pass against Miami Heat players Duncan Robinson (55) and Trevor Ariza (8) in the first quarter of their NBA basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Miami, Fl. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Charlotte Hornets are adding another small forward to the mix.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is heading to Charlotte on a two-year deal worth north of $26 million, Stadium reported early Friday morning. The move will give the Hornets extra depth at small forward behind Gordon Hayward.

Oubre, 25, averaged 15.4 points and 6 rebounds with the Golden State Warriors last season after spending the previous two seasons with the Phoenix Suns.

This story is breaking and will be updated.