Why LiAngelo Ball says he isn’t taking his opportunity with the Hornets for granted

For LiAngelo Ball, the second eldest Ball brother and older brother to reigning NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball, the opportunity to compete for another NBA roster spot is one he’s not taking lightly.

LiAngelo Ball will play for the Hornets’ Summer League roster this week, and while he’s been in this position before, he’s never achieved his dream of making an NBA roster.

LiAngelo spoke to the media Friday for the first time since joining the Hornets earlier this summer.

He began working out at the Hornets’ facility with his brother LaMelo. The Hornets allow players to bring one workout partner to their facilities, and LaMelo brought LiAngelo. The coaching staff began to see LiAngelo work out, and saw how he played in pick up games. They were impressed, eventually inviting LiAngelo to a four-day tryout to make the Summer League team, which he made.

He’ll be one of 15 players heading to Las Vegas.

“I’m very thankful for it, and I’m not taking it for granted,” LiAngelo said. “I’m just trying to produce for them and go my hardest for the team.”

The Hornets’ first Summer League game is Sunday against the Portland Trailblazers.

Ball will play small forward. Hornets Summer League coach Dutch Gaitley said Ball has great strength, is a good offensive rebounder and can shoot.

“I give the kid a lot of credit being here,” Gaitley said. “He doesn’t have to be here. He’s fighting to try to get a roster spot. Trying to make a team. He’s a great kid, quiet.

“A little bit different than Melo. Melo is a little bit more personality and everything. But if you get to know Gelo, he’s just quiet, and I’m very happy to have him be a part of our team.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LiAngelo, who went undrafted in 2018, last tried out for the Detroit Pistons in December 2020. He signed a training camp contract, but was waived 11 days later without playing in a preaseason game.

A year before his stint with the Pistons, LiAngelo made Oklahoma City’s G-League roster, but the season ended because of the pandemic before he got a chance to play.

When asked about his journey, LiAngelo acknowledged without elaborating, that it was tough having been so close and not making it.

“I don’t know. I control what I can,” LiAngelo said. “That’s not in my hands. So every time I get the chance to play, I just go my hardest, and hopefully it’ll work out.”

The Hornets’ front office and coaches have expressed excitement about having LiAngelo in the facilities. Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak called LiAngelo, “A real talent,” and said he was fitting in well during scrimmages.

Head coach James Borrego was also complimentary. That’s what LiAngelo said he has appreciated most since spending time with the Hornets.

“It feels a lot different in a better way,” LiAngelo Ball said. “All the coaches show energy towards me. They are talking to me. They want to see me do good. At the other organizations I was just playing, nobody was really saying anything, so I didn’t really know what was going on. But here everybody is involved, so it makes it more fun to be here and I’m able to play my hardest.”

Hornets Summer League Schedule

Sunday, Aug. 8 — Portland vs. Charlotte (NBA TV) 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 9 — Charlotte vs. Sacramento (NBA TV) 6 p.m.

Aug. 12 — San Antonio vs. Charlotte (ESPNews/ESPNU) 3 p.m.

Aug. 14 — 7 p.m. – Charlotte vs. Toronto (NBA TV) 3 p.m.