Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier and the Hornets agree to a max contract extension

The Charlotte Hornets and Terry Rozier have agreed to a four-year contract extension, according to a report.

The Observer confirmed Thursday morning with a league source that Rozier will sign a maximum extension worth $97 million that will keep him with the Hornets through the 2025-26 season. The deal will make him one of the NBA’s 10 highest-paid guards.

Rozier, 27, averaged a career-best 20.4 points per game last season as the Hornets’ starting shooting guard, along with 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

He joined the Hornets ahead of the 2019-20 season in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Profile Image of Matt L. Stephens
Matt L. Stephens
Matt L. Stephens is the Senior Sports Editor for the Charlotte Observer and oversees sports coverage for the Raleigh News & Observer, The State in Columbia, S.C., and McClatchy’s other properties across the Southeast. Before coming to Charlotte in July 2019, Matt was an award-winning editor, columnist and investigative reporter at The Denver Post and Fort Collins Coloradoan.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service