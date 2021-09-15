Charlotte Hornets promote their video coordinator to head coach of G League team

The Charlotte Hornets have named their video coordinator Jordan Surenkamp, right, as the new head coach of the Greensboro Swarm. Charlotte Hornets

A young coach with experience on two NBA staffs will direct the Charlotte Hornets’ G-League team in its return to in-person basketball in Greensboro.

Jordan Surenkamp, 31, head video coordinator for the Hornets the past two seasons, was named Wednesday as head coach of the Greensboro Swarm.

He is the third coach in the Swarm’s five-year history and replaces Jay Hernandez, who guided the Greensboro team during the COVID-altered 2020-21 season.

The NBA G League operated last season under a shortened 15-game season, held in a bubble in Orlando. The league is the developmental level of basketball for the NBA — a version of Triple-A baseball or the American Hockey League.

“Development is a key pillar of our organization and of building a sustainable program,” Hornets’ General Manager Mitch Kupchak said. “Jordan is well-versed in the importance of our player development program and well-prepared to lead the Greensboro Swam in pursuit of this goal.”

Surenkamp got his introduction to NBA coaching in 2017, with the Brooklyn Nets. His duties there included serving as head video coordinator for the Nets’ G League team, the Long Island Nets.

He joined the Hornets in 2018 and became head video coordinator a year later.

As coach in Greensboro, Surenkamp will be responsible for developing players for the Hornets and will work closely with Charlotte head coach James Borrego.

“The time spent helping develop our younger players in Charlotte and learning from Coach Borrego and his staff has prepared me for this opportunity,” Surenkamp said. “I’m excited to get to work with the Swarm.”

Borrego said he is “impressed by” Surenkamp’s work ethic and his “competitive nature.”

“His passion for helping young players get better will be contagious, as he builds a strong culture in Greensboro,” Borrego added.

Surenkamp grew up in a basketball hot spot — Indiana.

He graduated from Mooresville High, near Indianapolis, and played basketball at Wabash College, an NCAA Division III school whose sports teams are nicknamed the Little Giants.

After earning his bachelor’s degree, he earned a master’s degree in communication at South Alabama in 2015 and served as a graduate assistant coach with the basketball program there. Surenkamp remained at South Alabama for two seasons as director of basketball operations under head coach Matthew Graves.

From there, he moved to the Brooklyn Nets.

After a season in Orlando, the Swarm return to Greensboro for the 2021-22 schedule and will open Nov. 5 at home against Birmingham. They will play a 26-game schedule, with home contests at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

