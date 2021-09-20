Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets signed a former Kansas State star to their roster

The Charlotte Hornets signed forward Xavier Sneed (21) to their roster Monday. He played for them in last year’s preseason.
With training camp right around the corner, the Charlotte Hornets added another player to the mix Monday.

They signed Xavier Sneed, who impressed the coaching staff at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Sneed averaged 6.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and two assists in four games during summer league.

Sneed, who appeared in 13 games last season for the G League Greensboro Swarm, averaged 8.1 points, 4 rebounds and 1.9 steals. He was a four-year player at Kansas State.

