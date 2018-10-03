Fantasy football Week 5: Start, sit, sleeper picks

It would be nice if your quarterback could go out and toss five or six touchdowns (which seems to be in vogue right now) and your running back or receiver backed that up with three touchdowns, but most of us don't have Patrick Mahomes or Alvin Kamara.
So you're going to have to put in a little more work for your points. Week 4 presents a critical time where fantasy football seasons can be set up for a playoff race or run aground.
A couple of players also come off suspension to further shake up the fantasy landscape.
START
Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers vs. Falcons.
Roethlisberger doesn't often have two mediocre games in a row, and that's the best word to describe what happened against the Ravens. The Falcons, meanwhile, have coughed up 300 yards and three touchdowns in three straight games.
James Conner, RB, Steelers vs. Falcons.
Much has been made of the injuries the Falcons have sustained in the secondary. That's true but they've had injuries elsewhere, too, and all of these setbacks also have affected how they defend running backs. The Falcons lead the league in running backs' red-zone targets and goal-to-go rushes. They've also allowed four 20-point games (Yahoo format). Big games by Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Giovani Bernard shows that Atlanta has been particularly vulnerable to dual threat backs like Conner, who caught a 2-point conversion Sunday night.
Matt Breida, RB, 49ers vs. Cardinals.
So the 49ers didn't shrivel up with C.J. Beathard under center. Honestly, good for him for stepping up. That kind of play will help keep defenses honest, which is especially good given Breida's next matchup: Arizona has allowed six touchdowns to running backs already.
Golden Tate, WR, Lions vs. Packers.
Tate loves the Packers. He had a pair of 100-yard games and a touchdown last season, and he's the only receiver to put up two touchdowns or 100 yards against the Cowboys, which he did in Week 4.
John Brown, WR, Ravens at Browns.
Five receivers have had racked up at least 14 fantasy points (Yahoo format) against Cleveland and two have gone over 20. Baltimore hasn't had a deep threat quite like Brown in a while. He has scored in three of four games and posted no fewer than 11 points in any game.
Jared Cook, TE, Raiders at Chargers.
Cook had a couple of duds after his breakout opener, but he bounced back with two scores and 110 yards against the Browns. Do you know how many times before 2018 he's had two 100-yard games within the first four games? Here's a hint: Never. Jon Gruden has made Cook a point of emphasis in his offense.
Mason Crosby, K, Packers at Lions.
Crosby kicked two 50-yarders against the Bills (and would've had a third against the Vikings if not for a timely timeout) and has double-digit totals in two games. Only the Vikings (13.3) have given up more points per game to kickers than the Lions (10).
Titans defense at Bills.
Josh Allen may have caught the Vikings napping in Week 3, but the Packers caught up to the rookie to the tune of seven sacks. The Titans have had at least three sacks three games in a row along with two straight games with fumble recoveries.
SIT
Sam Darnold, QB, Jets vs. Broncos.
The Broncos have had some uneven performances but they've shown their pass rush is still nothing to be dismissed. Darnold is a promising rookie, but he doesn't have a reliable running game behind him and some of his receivers are almost as green as he is.
Jay Ajayi, RB, Eagles at Vikings.
Ajayi had a so-so day against the Titans, and other than Todd Gurley running backs haven't had huge days against the Vikings (maybe because teams have been too busy throwing on them). Ajayi hasn't had more than 18 touches in a game, splitting work at various times with Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood and Darren Sproles. Obviously, if he's your best option, play him, but avoid this matchup if possible.
LeSean McCoy or Chris Ivory, RB, Bills vs. Titans.
If Week 4's shutout should be enough to scare you off any running back in Buffalo, consider that Tennessee has the only defense that hasn't given up a touchdown to a running back in the air or on the ground.
Torrey Smith, WR, Panthers vs. Panthers.
There's always a chance Smith catches a bomb, but it's not worth starting him against the team that's given up the 11th fewest points to receivers.
Danny Amendola, WR, Dolphins at Bengals.
Amendola has gotten off to a sluggish start and couldn't even find success against his old team, the Patriots. Albert Wilson or Kenny Stills might be worth a flier against a Bengals defense that has been vulnerable to speed, but that ain't Amendola.
David Njoku, TE, Browns vs. Ravens.
Njoku hasn't topped 52 yards or scored despite getting seven looks in three of four games. The Ravens have kept tight ends in check for the most part, with Pittsburgh's Vance McDonald having the best day with 62 yards.
Aldrick Rosas, K, Giants at Panthers.
Rosas has been perfect, though the Giants don't give him a ton of opportunities. I don't know what kind of mojo the Panthers are working with, but kickers have missed two of only three field goal attempts against Carolina this season.
Raiders defense at Chargers.
The Raiders D got their first pick six of the season to open the scoring against the Browns. Congratulations. Philip Rivers is no stranger to the Raiders, and he threw four total touchdowns and averaged 327.5 yards in two meetings last season.
SLEEPERS
Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys at Texans.
Houston is deceptive. Their stats might look worse if not for games against Blaine Gabbert and Eli Manning, but they haven't had an interception since Week 1. The Cowboys are throwing more to Ezekiel Elliott and piecing together the rest with spit and glue, but somehow they're getting better play from Prescott.
Mark Ingram, RB, Saints vs. Redskins.
This will be Ingram's first action coming off a suspension, so he'll probably be rusty if not on limited to a snap count. But he's always a threat to punch in a short-yardage score (a role he's likely to reclaim from Alvin Kamara) and the Redskins have yet to face a running game of the Saints' caliber.
Aaron Jones, RB, Packers at Lions.
The Lions have a real problem in the running game. Stopping it, I mean. Ezekiel Elliott just torched them for 240 yards from scrimmage, but they've given up a touchdown to a running back every week, and at least 100 rushing yards in three of four games. Jones and Jamaal Williams each had 11 carries, but Jones rushed for 65 yards and a score; Williams, 27. Jones should feast on the Lions.
Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars at Chiefs.
Westbrook has totaled at least 10 points in three of four games (ESPN format). If the Chiefs are able to score against the Jaguars defense, Blake Bortles may have to throw to keep up.
Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots vs. Colts.
Normally, I'd advise waiting a week before starting a player coming off a four-game suspension, but he's no stranger to the system like Josh Gordon was. Tom Brady spreads the ball around, as evidenced by the three pass catchers who found paydirt against the Dolphins, and Rob Gronkowski's ankle injury could elevate everyone else's stock.
Austin Hooper, TE, Falcons at Steelers.
The Steelers gave up 100-yard performances and at least one touchdown to tight ends in Weeks 2 and 3, and Baltimore's Maxx Williams almost stretched out for another score on Sunday. Hooper has had a couple of lackluster games but this game figures to be a shootout and the defensive matchup favors him.
Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Texans vs. Cowboys.
Fairbairn has posted double-digit points in each of the least two weeks. The Cowboys defense should slow down Deshaun Watson and company enough to put Fairbairn in range to make it three in a row.
49ers defense vs. Cardinals.
Antone Exum woke up the 49ers defense with a 32-yard interception return, but they were overmatched by the high-powered Chargers. The Cardinals are tied for second in giveaways.
Comments