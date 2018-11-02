Manish Mehta: NFL passing numbers are nuts, but Jets coach Bowles thinks smash-mouth football will return

The NFL's offensive explosion through the first half of the season has blurred the lines between fantasy and reality, prompting inquiring minds to wonder whether there's any end in sight to the mind-boggling stats that have turned the sport into a video game.
The numbers are downright staggering thanks to altered philosophies stemming from offensive-friendly rules changes, but can you put the genie back in the bottle? Some believe that this high-flying brand of football at breakneck speeds is indeed reversible.
"It'll change back," Todd Bowles told the Daily News in a frank discussion about the sport's offensive eruption. "It'll recycle itself. Probably not in my coaching career, but it will recycle itself... Maybe in the next 10 years, it'll cycle back."
It's hard to imagine the league turning back the clock given what it has seemingly become now. There have been more points (5,834), total touchdowns (661) and passing touchdowns (429) than ever through eight weeks, according to Pro Football Talk. Couple the record-setting pace with the fact that the 67 games decided by one score through eight weeks is tied for second most (and 36 games decided by three or fewer points is second most) in history and it's no wonder why television ratings have spiked this season.
It's obviously a passing league, but consider the outrageous divide from a decade ago. Ten quarterbacks have at least a 100.0 passer rating. Only Philip Rivers cracked that threshold in 2008.
Sixteen quarterbacks are on pace to pass for 4,000-plus yards. Only five eclipsed that mark in 2008. Five quarterbacks have at least a 70 percent completion rate this season. Chad Pennington's league-leading 67.4 percent completion rate 10 years ago would have been ranked him 12th this season.
Although Bowles didn't predict that the league will completely revert to the days when quarterbacks were caretakers rather than mad bombers, he does think there will be "a little bit less" passing in the years ahead.
Bowles also wouldn't be surprised if smash-mouth football ultimately returns.
Four of the top five rushing teams from last season made the playoffs. The only one that didn't (Cowboys) finished with a winning record. The Jaguars used a run-first blueprint to get to the doorstep of the Super Bowl last season.
"It only takes one team to have success doing that," Bowles said. "It's a copycat league, so everybody will follow suit. Eventually in the next 10 years, I expect that to go back."
For the time being, Bowles and everyone else have to play by the new rules seemingly designed to ultimately create more scoring.
"You can't chuck them if you want," Bowles said. "You can't touch them. You can't put hands on them. You can't hit them below the waist. You can't hit him above the neck. I mean, there's a lot of things...
If two guys come hit (the quarterback) at the same time, I don't think both of them can go to the side. Somebody's going to land on him. ... You just hope you don't get called (for a penalty) for playing football the right way."
The new roughing the passer rules have even garnered sympathy from offensive players.
"I think you're taking a lot away from the game," left tackle Kelvin Beachum told the News. "Right now, you got a lot of people thinking, 'What do I need to do?' while they're trying to play football ... instead of just playing football."
Quarterbacks and other skill-position players are the beneficiaries. Six single-season offensive records might fall in 2018, including passing yards (Matt Ryan), passing touchdowns (Patrick Mahomes), total touchdowns (Todd Gurley), completions (Kirk Cousins), completion percentage (Drew Brees) and receptions (Adam Thielen).
Quarterbacks have been statistically better partly "because they're not getting hit," outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins said.
"At the end of the day, football is a very violent sport," Beachum said. "It's a man's sport. You can't come out here and be playing 7-on-7 ... and playing flag football. It's still a physical game, but DBs can't really rough up receivers. Quarterbacks get protected, but at the same time, I personally feel that there's still some discrepancies with how certain quarterbacks are even treated ... because if Tom (Brady) got hit like Sam (Darnold) got hit (on a scramble slide against the Colts in Week 6), that would have been an automatic flag. No doubt.
"The game of football is still great," Beachum added. "The NFL is still a phenomenal sport. But I think guys are really having to think and make business decisions about what they're doing while they're playing football."
It's just a way of life in the NFL now. Although Bowles says he teaches his players to wrap up and finish plays, it's human nature to wonder about repercussions for your team (penalty) or yourself (wallet) if you pop a quarterback. Just ask Chiefs linebacker Breeland Speaks, who admitted that he let up on hitting Brady a few weeks ago for fear of repercussions from the league.
"The guy had Tom Brady wrapped up, but guys don't want to fall on a quarterback because they're getting fined and flagged," veteran defensive lineman Steve McLendon told the News. "So, it's making us pull up. That's the reason why half the quarterback ratings are through the roof ... and passing yards."
The evolution of spread passing attacks also has put more of an onus on defensive linemen/outside linebacker to get home and defensive backs to tackle in space. Defenses have tried to counter pass-heavy attacks with smaller inside linebackers (safety hybrids).
Meanwhile, the fantasy football community rejoices at the staggering stats each week.
"If they change the game, if they change the rules, if things change, you have to change also," McLendon said. "You have to adapt to the times. No matter what it is, when change comes, adapt ... or leave."
Maybe one day it'll change back.
