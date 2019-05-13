Video of Robert Kraft at Jupiter massage parlor ruled inadmissible

Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution at a spa in Jupiter, Fla. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution at a spa in Jupiter, Fla.

The judge in the prostitution case against Robert Kraft has ruled that the surveillance video that shows him allegedly engaging in sex at a Jupiter massage parlor cannot be used as evidence at trial.

The ruling could gut the high-profile case against the owner of the New England Patriots, this year’s Super Bowl champions.

On the basis of a search warrant, Jupiter police surreptitiously installed video cameras in the Orchids of Asia Day Spa. Those cameras captured Kraft and several other men allegedly paying for erotic massages or other sexual activity in the back room of the spa.

After they left the business, Kraft and other customers were stopped by police under the pretext of a traffic violation. They ultimately faced misdemeanor prostitution charges.

In his 10-page order, Palm Beach County Judge Leonard Hanser states that customers of the spa — including men and women who received therapeutic massages at Orchids of Asia and happened to end up on surveillance video — had an expectation of privacy. That expectation was violated when their massages were recorded on video and then viewed by detectives.

As a result of this breach, Hanser wrote, all evidence gathered as a result of the search warrant was barred from being introduced at trial.

