Why did a Jaguars player pull up to training camp in a Brinks truck? Money, of course

Grand entrances have become customary at NFL training camps, but it will be difficult to top Jalen Ramsey’s arrival.

The Jacksonville Jaguar cornerback arrived at TIAA Bank Field on Wednesday in a Brinks truck.

Before Ramsey exited the back of the armored truck, comedian HaHa Davis formally announced the two-time Pro Bowler’s arrival with a series of humorous declarations.

Ramsey’s use of an armored truck is a not so subtle reference to his contract — which is set to expire at the end of next season.