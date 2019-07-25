Watch Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley tell a 10-year-old amputee some great news

Atlanta Falcons’ Julio Jones hangs out at Cam Newton’s charity kickball event Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones was among the celebrities at fourth annual Kicking it with Cam charity kickball tournament benefiting local and deserving youth in the areas of education, physical fitness and wellness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones was among the celebrities at fourth annual Kicking it with Cam charity kickball tournament benefiting local and deserving youth in the areas of education, physical fitness and wellness.

The Atlanta Falcons are making their preseason game with the Washington Redskins on Aug. 22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium a special one for a 10-year-old fan named D’Eric, who lost his right leg due to complications at birth.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, a graduate of Monarch High in Coconut Creek, met with D’Eric to ask him if he could be their honorary captain for the preseason game.

The heart-warming moment was captured on video by the Falcons and shared on their Facebook page. It has more than 117,000 views as of Thursday afternoon.