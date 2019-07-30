Watch Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen convince a young Dolphins fan to switch allegiances

Ho ho, oh no: Santa slammed through table at Bills-Lions tailgate
A Detroit Lions fan was thrown into the Christmas spirit at a New Era Field tailgate party in New Orchard, New York, on Sunday, December 16, by dressing as Santa Claus before being body slammed onto a table.
By
Up Next
A Detroit Lions fan was thrown into the Christmas spirit at a New Era Field tailgate party in New Orchard, New York, on Sunday, December 16, by dressing as Santa Claus before being body slammed onto a table.
By
A young Miami Dolphins fan switched allegiances Tuesday to an AFC East rival.
The fan was in Pittsford, New York at St. John Fisher College for the Buffalo Bills training camp. While in the autograph line, the young fan was wearing a Dolphins hat and a Kenny Stills jersey.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen met the fan and had different plans.
He convinced the fan, Mason Schram of Brockport, New York near Rochester, to trade him his Dolphins gear for Bills gear that Allen signed.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices.
Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
With the first segment of Carolina Panthers training camp done, readers have questions about Cam Newton’s shoulder and deep passing, safety depth, Christian McCaffrey’s workload, and the final receiver spot.
Comments