Antonio Brown, Raiders mocked after he threatens to quit if he can’t wear old helmet
HBO couldn’t have asked for better publicity than it has received this week.
The Oakland Raiders are the team featured on “Hard Knocks,” and new receiver Antonio Brown’s troubles have been big news.
Brown showed off his disfigured feet on social media and on Wednesday it was revealed to be caused by a “cryogenic chamber mishap,” three words that you really don’t want strung together.
It seems impossible, but an even more bizarre story regarding Brown surfaced Friday afternoon.
Michael Silver of the NFL Network shared one of the greatest threads in Twitter history, and if you have the app read the entire thing. Here is the crux of it:
Silver also reported that Brown showed up late to meetings and then spent time liking Instagram posts and checking his bank accounts.
But Brown’s helmet is so important that he had a two-hour conference call with the NFL ”in an attempt to argue why he should be allowed to wear his 10-year-old helmet,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Schefter reported that Brown has said he will quit football if he can’t wear his helmet.
Whew, this is not what the Raiders were expecting when they sent a pair of draft picks earlier this year to the Steelers for Brown, whose contract was reworked to give him $50.1 million over three years, including a guaranteed $30.1 million, per USA Today.
The crazy saga led to many, many jokes on Twitter. Among the targets: Brown, coach Jon Gruden and the Raiders.
Here is what people were saying/sharing:
