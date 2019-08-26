‘Parks and Recreation’ co-creator shares great story about Andrew Luck

Panthers’ Torrey Smith on Andrew Luck retiring Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith understandings why it’s hard for fans to understand the physical toll football takes. A cycle of injuries pushed Andrew Luck to retire from the NFL. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith understandings why it’s hard for fans to understand the physical toll football takes. A cycle of injuries pushed Andrew Luck to retire from the NFL.

Like many people, television producer/writer/actor Michael Schur was surprised by Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s retirement.

Luck announced Saturday he was stepping away from the NFL because of the toll injuries had taken on him mentally and physically.

While some Colts fans booed Luck, Schur expressed his admiration for the now ex-quarterback and shared a story of how their two paths intersected.

Schur has been a part of many great shows, including “The Office,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “The Good Place.” He also co-created “Parks and Recreation,” and fans of that show may remember Episode 10 of the fifth season. It’s called “Two Parties,” and one of the plot lines involves a bachelor party that turns into multiple parties.

The characters Ben Wyatt, Andy Dwyer, Ron Swanson, Tom Haverford, Jerry Gergich and Chris Traeger go to a strange bar, a steakhouse, an ice cream shop and ... Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Colts.

At the stadium, the guys meet Colts owner Jim Irsay, Luck and wide receiver Reggie Wayne.

It’s a fun episode and Schur recalled how great Luck was to the cast in a series of Twitter posts (under his moniker Ken Tremendous). Here is what he wrote, and if you haven’t watched the show, Chris Pratt is who Schur is referring to:

When we were making Parks and Recreation we shot scenes with the Colts. We were told we had maybe an hour with the players. Then Andrew Luck showed up, and he was an absolute delight. Warm, funny, generous. He threw TD passes to anyone who wanted one, just to make us happy. 1/ — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) August 25, 2019

He talked to everyone, and smiled, and showed Pratt how to properly grip the ball. He effortlessly dropped a 50-yard floater into Reggie Wayne’s hands in the back of the end zone as Pratt tried to cover him and it ruled. He (and his teammates) were so joyous and lovely. 2/ — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) August 25, 2019

He made fifty fans that day. If the game isn’t bringing that guy joy anymore, it’s the game’s fault, not his. I love that he has the courage and integrity to walk away from this insane sport, and wish him nothing but health and happiness from whatever he does next. 3/3 — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) August 25, 2019

Here is a clip from that episode, with Pratt, Rob Lowe, Aziz Ansari, Jim O’Heir, Adam Scott and Nick Offerman: