Manish Mehta: Tom Brady and Luke Falk share a bond that no other NFL quarterbacks have

He has a sneaky swagger to him, a self-belief that another player taken in the exact same draft position 18 years earlier has too, that makes you wonder whether we might witness a miracle in Foxborough on Sunday.

Conventional wisdom says that the 0-2 Jets are going to lose in a very big way to the 2-0 Patriots this weekend. Bill Belichick against a second-year, third-string quarterback making his first NFL start sure sounds like an unfair fight.

Maybe Luke Falk doesn't stand a chance against the Evil Empire, but he has done everything humanly possible to give the Jets some belief that anything is possible. After all, Falk has something in common with Tom Brady.

Falk, who grew up idolizing the future Hall of Famer, is the only other current NFL quarterback to be taken with the No. 199th pick in the draft. The Titans took him in the exact same spot in the sixth round last year as Belichick took Brady in 2000.

"It was kind of weird," Falk said this week. "I got my phone and I saw the Titans were picking No. 199. I got a call from Tennessee around No. 196 and I was like 'No way!' So, it was pretty cool. I was just happy I got drafted."

"You are playing against one of your idols," he added. "But I'll be facing the defense not playing against him. I just have to go out there, execute the game plan and do the best I can to help my team win."

The Titans cut Falk after the 2018 preseason before Gase scooped him up in Miami last September. Falk was only one of three quarterbacks who had a private visit with Gase's Dolphins in the run-up to the 2018 draft. (Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen were the others). When Miami cut Falk this summer, Gase predictably picked him up.

Falk racked up more than 14,000 passing yards in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense at Washington State. He excelled in the ultra-aggressive scheme from the moment he took over for an injured Connor Halliday as a red-shirt freshman.

He threw for 471 yards and five touchdowns in a win in his first career college start. The Jets would happily take 50% of that production against a Patriots defense that has given up three points this season.

Leach's advice to Falk this week: Don't punt.

It's not an ideal circumstance for Gase with Sam Darnold recovering from mononucleosis and Trevor Siemian (ankle) out for the season. But the coach has belief that Falk can succeed.

"It's not hard because he's confident in himself," Gase said. "He knows the offense. He trusts the guys around him. He just works to do his job. He tries to do a good job of communicating everything. Very quick on his feet. Very smart. He got to some checks in this last game where I don't know if any of us expected that to happen and him to be that aggressive when he got in the game (last week)."

"I'm sure he was saying, 'Nobody probably thinks I should be out here anyways, so I'm just going to play it the way I should.'"

Truth be told, Falk was solid in 2.5 quarters of relief last week. He went 20 for 25 for 198 yards, which isn't bad at all given that he was on the practice squad a day earlier.

Although Falk was placed on injured reserve last October, he learned plenty about Gase's system in Miami.

"It's almost like redshirt year where you are learning an offense," Falk said. "I think that's helped and helped me last time I was out there playing. I think playing is the ultimate way to get the ultimate fill. It's been good this week to get those reps. I'm looking forward to Sunday."

Gase said he was too conservative with Falk against Cleveland. Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Dowell Loggains admitted that Falk "won't have a reduced package" against New England.

"There's certain things being in the system from year one to year two that you're going to see Sam Darnold take a huge jump in next year," Loggains said. "Luke had the advantage of sitting and watching a lot last year and going through another offseason of learning. He's going to be a step ahead ... He's seen a full 16-game season with us, so he's got a lot of flexibility at the line of scrimmage to change plays... That's one of Luke's strengths and he needs to play to his strengths, and we need to allow him to do that."

Falk, who was the preseason leader in completion percentage (80.6), has shown promising signs.

"If you think you're good, you usually play good," Gase said. "In his mind, he knows how he needs to play. He knows how he feels about his skill set. The guys around him believe in him because they've practiced with him before... He has a good way about him. He controls the huddle. There's a confidence there. When he calls a play, guys feel like, 'Hey, this guy knows what he's talking about.' "

Do you believe in miracles?