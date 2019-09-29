Football
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce runs a perfect hook-and-ladder play with LeSean McCoy
Even on a day when the Chiefs offense is having its troubles, something amazing happens.
During the Chiefs’ game Sunday in Detroit, tight end Travis Kelce caught a 10-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
A Lions defender was on Kelce, who showed great presence and tossed a lateral to LeSean McCoy, who picked up 13 more yards.
The drive ended with a touchdown that put the Chiefs ahead 27-23.
Here is the hook-and-ladder play and it was a perfect flip from Kelce:
