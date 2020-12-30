Ravens place punter Sam Koch on reserve/COVID-19 list

BALTIMORE — The Ravens have placed punter Sam Koch on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday, putting his availability for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals into question.

According to ESPN, Koch returned an inconclusive COVID-19 test.

The Ravens do not have a replacement punter on the practice squad for Koch, who has played a franchise-record 239 games and has yet to miss a game in his 15-year career. Koch is averaging 44.5 yards per punt this season and has placed 22 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Kicker Justin Tucker would figure to handle punting duties if Koch cannot return for Sunday’s game. Tucker averaged 40.5 yards per punt in four years at Texas.

It’s unclear who would handle holding duties on field-goal attempts. Tight end Mark Andrews practiced holding duties in training camp.

“Well, we’ve got to have a backup holder” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in August. “We have to have one. We’ve had different … Eric Weddle did it, if you remember. You try to start with guys that you think have really good hands. So, we’re training Mark [Andrews] to do that. Nick Boyle snaps; Nick works the snaps. You’ve got to have your backups ready.”