Giants sign ex-Chiefs defensive end Breeland Speaks

PAT LEONARD New York Daily News

NEW YORK — The Giants signed former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Breeland Speaks, who hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2018, to a reserve/future contract on Thursday.

Speaks, 25, a 2018 second-round pick, missed all of 2019 with a knee injury. The former 46th overall pick also was suspended four games in Dec. 2019 while on injured reserve for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Then the Chiefs released the 6-3, 285-pounder prior to the 2020 season. And Speaks only spent time on the Raiders’ and Cowboys’ practice squads last fall.

He was eligible to be signed to a Giants reserve/future contract because he wasn’t on an active roster at the end of this past season.

The Ole Miss product had 1.5 sacks, eight QB hits, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two recoveries playing all 16 games his rookie season. He also played in two playoff games that year, with two assists in 48 defensive snaps.

