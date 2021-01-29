Texans unconvincingly insist that Deshaun Watson isn’t going anywhere

The Houston Texans want Deshaun Watson to know who’s in charge.

New GM Nick Caserio said on Friday that “organizationally, we want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson. We have zero interest in trading the player.”

New head coach David Culley, 65, speaking at his introductory press conference, used even stronger language than the GM.

“(Watson) is a Houston Texan. I want him to be a Houston Texan, and the reason I am in this position is because he is going to be a Houston Texan,” Culley said.

As the Giants and Jets have demonstrated, however, when a GM has to publicly insist he doesn’t intend to trade a star player, often that means the trade is on the horizon.

“We didn’t sign him to trade him,” Dave Gettleman famously said of Odell Beckham Jr., whom he dealt to Cleveland.

“The plan is for Jamal to be a Jet for life,” Joe Douglas said of Jamal Adams, whom he shipped to Seattle.

The Texans on Friday were responding to Thursday’s ESPN report that Watson had requested a trade out of Houston weeks ago.

Watson, 25, does not trust owner Cal McNair or McNair’s right hand man, Jack Easterby, and wants to play somewhere else. Watson has a no trade clause, so he also has control over where he gets traded.

But the Texans organization don’t want to be bullied into a trade by their quarterback and want to get maximum value in a trade if they do acquiesce. So Caserio and Culley made a show of strength Friday to try and reclaim some power in the dynamic.

Noticeably, however, Caserio did not say he definitely would not trade Watson — only that he has no interest in doing so.

Of course he doesn’t. Caserio, 45, is a seasoned and smart football executive who knows elite talent when he sees it. He just took his first GM job, leaving New England, and he doesn’t want to trade his team’s best player.

But the reality is that forces outside Caserio’s control, and preceding his arrival, have led to Watson’s discontent and desire to play elsewhere.

The Texans can talk tough all they want. They can fine Watson if they keep him and he refuses to report to training camp.

Houston’s organization is in disrepair, though, and has been disgraced by toxic inner workings detailed in multiple recent stories in Sports Illustrated. And few outside the organization sympathize with the club here.

Teams will keep calling, and Houston will keep listening. And it’s hard to see this ending in anything but a trade.