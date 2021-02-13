Daughter of Lombardi Trophy maker wants Tom Brady to apologize for throwing it from yacht

She’s not letting this one pass.

The daughter of the silversmith who made the original Vince Lombardi Trophy is upset that Tom Brady threw this year’s version from a boat after winning his seventh Super Bowl.

“It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football,” Lorraine Grohs told Fort Myers Fox affiliate WFTX. “I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths but to the fans, all the football fans, the other team players.”

Grohs’ father, Greg Grohs, was the silversmith who originally created the trophy given annually to the Super Bowl champions.

While celebrating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV victory, Brady threw the trophy from his yacht over Tampa Bay to a different boat, where it was caught by tight end Cameron Brate.

The pass was complete, just like 21 of Brady’s 29 throws in the Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.