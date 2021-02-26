Brad Biggs: Russell Wilson reportedly has Bears on his short list. But would Seahawks actually trade their franchise QB — and at what cost?

CHICAGO — The best news for Ryan Pace in his quest to find a quarterback is that Russell Wilson, who has a full no-trade clause in his contract with the Seattle Seahawks, reportedly would consider playing for the Chicago Bears.

Turning fantasy — bringing Bronko Nagurski’s retired No. 3 jersey out of retirement to give to Wilson — into reality is the difficult part.

Adding Wilson to the mix, at whatever exorbitant price, would energize the Bears and give them a caliber of quarterback they never have had, at least in the modern era. Paired with a defense that remains good, certainly better than what the Seahawks have, the Bears would be squarely in the mix of the NFC race.

The Athletic reported Thursday on the growing divide between Wilson and the Seahawks, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter listed the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Bears as teams Wilson would consider while noting the player has not asked the team to trade him. Previous reports also have listed the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets as possibilities.

The Saints are buried in salary-cap hell, but Wilson’s contract wouldn’t make it impossible. His base salary for this season is $19 million, and he’s set to earn $24 million in 2022 and $27 million in 2023 before becoming a free agent. One source said Wilson will not be interested in joining the beginning stages of a rebuild with the Jets and is not interested in the Dolphins because of the feeling that the location can be a distraction for players. The source went on to say the three teams he would keep a close eye on if the gap between Wilson and the Seahawks were to grow are the Bears, Cowboys and Raiders, in no particular order.

Compensation required to pull off a deal for Wilson, 32, would be enormous, but the Bears are in a jam with only one quarterback — Nick Foles — under contract and surely would consider almost anything to give Pace and coach Matt Nagy a chance to fight for their job security and restore the organization to prominence.

After the Bears’ catastrophic error in trading up to draft Mitch Trubisky in 2017, it seems almost too good to be true that four years later they could land Wilson, whom the Seahawks drafted in the third round in 2012. Four picks after Wilson, the Bears selected Oregon State safety Brandon Hardin.

The appeal of the Bears for Wilson is that Chicago would be a huge media market for his wife, Ciara, and the Bears have a playoff-ready defense.

“He’d want to go to a place like (Chicago) figuring he could get a couple players to come with him and then do what Tom Brady did in Tampa — win a Super Bowl,” the source said.

What is intriguing about Wilson is that he reportedly is open to joining the Bears while Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who also controls a potential deal with a no-trade clause, hasn’t been similarly linked to Halas Hall.

Wilson was off to a meteoric start last season, throwing 26 touchdown passes with only six interceptions in leading the Seahawks to a 6-1 record. Then came a 44-34 road loss to the Buffalo Bills and a dreadful 23-16 loss at the Los Angeles Rams during which Wilson combined to commit seven turnovers. Coach Pete Carroll mandated that the offense start running the ball more, and while the Seahawks won six of their final seven regular-season games, the Rams overmatched Wilson in a wild-card-round playoff defeat.

Since then, Wilson publicly has referenced the 394 sacks he has taken in his career. But investing in the offensive line, or anywhere else on the roster, has been challenging after the four-year, $140 million extension Wilson signed in April 2019.

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer was fired after the playoff loss. Wilson has publicly approved of replacement Shane Waldron.

Where this gets problematic — and any dramatic solution to the Bears’ quarterback dilemma is full of issues — is that it’s difficult to make a case for why the Seahawks would be motivated to move on from Wilson. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection has led the Seahawks to the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons.

Carroll, who has control of the roster, turned 70 in September and is the oldest coach in the league. Short of receiving a franchise-caliber quarterback in return, a player who potentially could provide the Seahawks with a little more salary-cap flexibility, it doesn’t make sense for them to go from having an elite quarterback and being cap-crunched to freeing up a bunch of cap space in the not-too-distant future but joining the list of teams that are have-nots when it comes to the sport’s defining position.

For the sake of discussion, let’s say the Bears start a package for Wilson with their next three first-round draft picks. That would create future obstacles for the Bears, ones they would be happy to navigate, but the Seahawks would be hard-pressed to luck into a future star quarterback with the 20th pick in Round 1. General manager John Schneider deserves huge credit for having the vision to draft Wilson, but finding the next Wilson isn’t a challenge he wants to undertake unless it’s an unfortunate predicament.

The Bears’ best hope is to convince Carroll they can make an offer that helps the Seahawks, who are without picks after trading with the Jets for safety Jamal Adams last offseason, in the short and long term. Or perhaps the Bears will sit back and cross their fingers with hope Wilson becomes further disenchanted with the Seahawks and takes action to force his way out.

Otherwise the quarterback market has been quiet since the Indianapolis Colts agreed to a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for Carson Wentz on Feb. 18. Watson is pushing to be traded by the Houston Texans, who to this point have shown no interest in acquiescing to that demand. One coach said teams are curiously watching the Cowboys to see what will happen with Dak Prescott in the unlikely event the Cowboys don’t use its franchise tag on him for a second consecutive year in the absence of a multiyear contract.

Drew Brees has yet to announce his retirement from the New Orleans Saints, and until that happens there will be low-level speculation that he could return, a decision that could make Jameis Winston available. Otherwise, Winston seems ticketed for a reunion with coach Sean Payton.

The Bears have no choice but to dream big, especially if Wilson would be in favor of joining them. If they can’t land him, the more quarterback movement there is across the league, the more options could be in play for them.