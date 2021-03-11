Tom Krasovic: Daniel Jeremiah previews 2021 NFL Draft, predicts most impactful player and more

SAN DIEGO — Twenty years after the NFL Draft gave him a hard time, Tom Brady received a Draft Night gift last April when his employer selected a blocker named Tristan Wirfs.

The massive right tackle from Iowa provided Brady, 43, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a special rookie season.

Three offensive tackles had been drafted when General Manager Jason Licht made Wirfs the 13th pick. The rookie would play all 20 games. Heck, he played every offensive snap. Without Wirfs controlling the line's right end, getting to and winning the Super Bowl would've been tougher for Brady and the Bucs.

Now comes another NFL Draft, beginning April 29.

Will any 2021 draftee taken in the mid- to late-first round rival the rookie-year impact of Wirfs?

Daniel Jeremiah was the person to ask, and as usual, the former El Cajon Christian High quarterback made an interesting case supported by film study and chats with NFL personnel.

"I'll go to Kentucky," the NFL Network's lead draft analyst said this week in a media call, "and I'll go to the linebacker because Jamin Davis — who's listed at 6-4, 234 pounds — looks so much like Darius Leonard when you study him. And you saw the impact Darius Leonard had as a rookie."

The Colts' Leonard, taken 36th by GM Chris Ballard, earned the 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year award and led Indianapolis to its first playoff berth in four years. With the South Carolina State alum claiming his second All-Pro spot, the Colts returned to the playoffs last year.

The NFL Draft is an American phenomenon, still growing.

Last year's three-day event attracted an average TV audience of 8.4 million viewers (more than 55 million total), to say nothing of year-round coverage generated in broadcast and print media. The 2020 World Series, in comparison, drew an average of 9.8 million viewers across six games.

Jeremiah, 43, has held the NFL Network's role as lead draft analyst since his former colleague Mike Mayock joined the Raiders as their GM three years ago. His background as a former NFL scout with the Ravens, Eagles and Browns differentiates Jeremiah from many draftniks.

Jeremiah gave this year's draft class high grades at wide receiver, the offensive line, cornerback and inside linebacker.

Teams that can't decide between a receiver and another player in the top few rounds, he said, can probably still find a good receiver in the fourth or fifth round.

He foresees five quarterbacks going in the first round.

"It's probably one of the worst defensive tackle groups that we've had in the last decade," he said of a trend that favors the Rams, Bucs and others with strong interiors to their defensive front. "It's just not very good. There's a good chance we don't see a defensive tackle go in the first round."

In anticipation of the New York Jets targeting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick and trading quarterback Sam Darnold, the analyst cited financial values.

Darnold, who turns 24 in June, would command about $18.3 million in annual salary over three years. That's at least $10 million below the going rate for a veteran starting quarterback, increasing Darnold's trade value.

Wilson's rookie contract would pencil to $8.7 million per season across four years. Also it would provide a fifth-year team option.

Jeremiah said the Jets conceivably could return to the first round's top half by enticing the Panthers, Broncos or 49ers to trade their top-12 pick for a package of Darnold and the 34th pick. Jets GM Joe Douglas, if true to Jeremiah's scouting report, would be inclined to select a blocker then.

Explaining why the Eagles should take Florida tight end Kyle Pitts over his highest graded receiver, LSU alum Ja'Marr Chase, if both are available at the sixth spot, Jeremiah noted tight ends command $6 million less than wide receivers in the NFL's franchise-tag designation.

Jeremiah said Pitts' pivot routes recall Chiefs All-Pro Travis Kelce, though Pitts is taller at a listed 6-foot-6 and 243 pounds. He's such a good receiver, he could thrive as full-time split end but in Jeremiah's view became a serviceable blocker last year.

"You can make a strong case he's the best player in the draft," he said.

Behind Chase, whom he described as a "big-time, pure No. 1 wideout," Jeremiah ranked Jaylen Waddle as his No. 2 receiver. Former Alabama teammate DeVonta Smith was close behind.

The difference was speed. Quantifiable speed.

"Waddle had the fastest GPS of any receiver," Jeremiah said, referring to data obtained via sensor chips placed into a player's shoulder pads.

If Jeremiah (who also serves as the Chargers' radio analyst) were to follow Mayock into the GM role, he said he would push very hard for his team to get such data on college players, calling it incredibly valuable. "Some teams don't have hardly any of it. Some teams have everything. It's kind of shrouded in mystery."

As the NFL Draft has become more scientific, it hasn't stopped producing surprises.

The AFC quarterback of the past two Super Bowls, Patrick Mahomes, went eight picks in the 2017 draft after the Bears chose quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Jeremiah said Wirfs outperformed all of the tackles taken above him.

Wirfs making himself into an NFL fixture was likely not stunning to Brady, who had signed with Tampa in March.

As Brady waited for the draft call in 2000, he saw six quarterbacks go before him.

Among them were Giovanni Carmazzi and Tee Martin.