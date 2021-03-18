NFL cuts lucrative new deals through the 2033 season with Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN — and Amazon Prime. Look for Super Bowls on ABC, flexing on ‘Monday Night Football’ and more.

You don’t have to worry about the National Football League and its owners. The money is going to keep rolling in — and how.

Making official on Thursday what long has been anticipated, the NFL and its media partners announced TV and streaming deals spanning 2023 to 2033 that are as notable for what isn’t changing as what is.

CBS, Fox and NBC keep their Sunday packages, with CBS also streaming games on its Paramount+ service, Fox putting select games on Fox Deportes and Tubi and NBC streaming its prime-time games on Peacock.

Amazon Prime is getting “Thursday Night Football,” which last aired on Fox and was simulcast by NFL Network with complementary feeds on Amazon. In the markets of participating teams, games also will be televised over broadcast TV.

ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” will get the ability to “flex” to better games starting in Week 12 — much like NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” does — with streams on ESPN+ and some shared over the air on ABC.

With the new rights deal, ABC returns to the Super Bowl rotation with Fox, CBS and NBC beginning with the 2026 season.

There will be three “MNF” doubleheaders, a Saturday doubleheader on the last weekend of the season and an International Series game streamed on ESPN+. ESPN not only will present a wild-card playoff game but one in the divisional round as well.

Although NFL Network no longer will simulcast “Thursday Night Football,” it will get some games, too. Like the Amazon and ESPN games, its telecast will get an over-the-air outlet in the home markets of participating teams.

The future of DirecTV’s “Sunday Ticket” package beyond 2022 was not addressed.

“Along with our recently completed labor agreement with the NFLPA, these distribution agreements bring an unprecedented era of stability to the League and will permit us to continue to grow and improve our game,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

Industry estimates peg the collective value of the deals to be $100 billion to $105 billion, which would represent a huge increase over the previous rights deals that began in 2011, thought to be worth $27 billion. The impact on player salaries will be gradual as the value of the rights agreements increase incrementally each year.

The new deals almost certainly presuppose expansion of the regular season from 16 games to 17, an option the owners gained in the collective bargaining agreement the players’ union approved a year ago. The extra game could be approved later this month and added this season.

Even with ratings down from high-water marks, NFL games remain among the most consistently popular content on TV. The new agreements are evidence the media giants are looking to capitalize not only on that but use pro football to build up their newer platforms.

The Amazon deal stands out in that it marks the first time the NFL has awarded its primary rights to something other than a cable or broadcast TV network.

Both Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, and NBC Sports Group Chairman Pete Bevacqua hailed the new streaming provisions in the NFL deals in the joint announcement of the new rights packages.

The new arrangements also call for occasional multiplatform coverage, such as the family-oriented presentation of the Chicago Bears-New Orleans Saints playoff game in January that complemented traditional coverage on CBS and the ESPN MegaCast approach applied to college football playoff games.

Bob Bakish, president and chief executive of ViacomCBS, called the NFL “both a pillar of CBS Sports and huge differentiator for our streaming strategy” in the announcement, while Bob Chapek, CEO of ESPN/ABC parent Walt Disney Co., cited opportunities via “direct-to-consumer, broadcast, cable, linear, social and digital outlets.”

Fox, too, broadened its rights to offer interactivity and alternate feeds. It will present Christmas Day games as the schedule allows each year. The network also said the the league will grant Fox Bet “authorized sportsbook operator status if, and when, the NFL approves official sportsbook operators for its officially licensed intellectual property,” while it continues to offer viewers its free-to-wager Fox Bet Super 6 game.

The NFL previously had assigned next year’s Super Bowl to NBC and the 2023 championship (following the 2022 season) to Fox. Under the new arrangement, CBS has the Super Bowl in 2024, 2028 and 2031, Fox gets it in 2025, 2028 and 2032; NBC carries the game in 2026, 2029 and 2034; and ESPN/ABC is awarded the rights for the big game in 2027 and 2031.

To bring its current NFL rights deal into sync with those of CBS, Fox and NBC — which run through the 2022 season and the postseason — ESPN also agreed to a one-year extension of its previous contract.