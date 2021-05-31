Omar Kelly: Who are the 10 best bargains on Dolphins in 2021?

One of the biggest myths about professional football is that everyone in the NFL is a millionaire.

There are more players (50) on the Miami Dolphins’ training camp roster earning less than $1 million this season than there are those (21) who will earn more than $2 million.

Let’s take a look at the 10-most prominent contributors on the Dolphins with the least expensive price tags in 2021. While others might earn less, these players were starters or significant contributors last season. And they should all push for similar roles, if not more playing time this coming season.

Tailback Salvon Ahmed — $780,000

The former University of Washington standout worked his way up from the Dolphins’ practice squad to become a reliable change-of-pace back in 2020. Ahmed, who gained 319 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns on 75 carries last season, will be completing with Malcolm Brown, Jordan Scarlett, Patrick Laird and rookie Gerrid Doaks to remain Miami’s No. 2 back heading into the season.

Receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. — $824,064

The Dolphins traded a 2020 fourth-round pick to the Raiders to acquire the former Kentucky quarterback, who blossomed into the team’s slot receiver late last season. Bowden, who caught 28 passes for 211 yards and gained 32 rushing yards on nine carries in the 336 offensive snaps he played as a rookie, will compete with Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins’ 2021 first-round pick, to determine who handles the satellite player role in Miami’s run-pass-option-based offense.

Receiver Preston Williams — $850,000

Even though Miami added Waddle and Will Fuller this offseason, don’t be shocked if Williams remains a key contributor. Williams, an undrafted rookie from Colorado State, gets a $175,000 raise from his Year 2 salary. He has served as a starter the past two seasons, when healthy, contributing 50 receptions for 716 yards and seven touchdowns in the 16 games he’s played. The problem is, Williams hasn’t been able to stay healthy for an entire season. After this season the Dolphins can offer the two-year starter a restricted tender, which will give them the right to retain him for one more season if no other team exceeds their offer.

Tailback Myles Gaskin — $850,000

Gaskin’s 97.2 yards from scrimmage last season was 10th best in the NFL when it came to tailbacks, and there is a hope that he’ll do more in 2021. Gaskin, who rushed for 584 yards on 142 carries and caught 41 passes for 388 yards, is playing out the third season of a four-year, $2,985,000 deal he signed as a 2019 seventh-round pick. If he continues to play a significant amount of snaps, he’ll likely receive playing time escalators, which will drastically boost his $965,000 salary in 2022, possibly doubling it. Or, the Dolphins could sign him to a multi-year extension, which is the goal for all players entering the final year of their rookie deal.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel — $850,000

Van Ginkel was one of the many breakout performers of the 2020 season, and the likelihood that his role will be elevated means the former Wisconsin standout the Dolphins selected in the fifth-round of the 2019 NFL draft, is one of the biggest bangs for the franchise’s buck. If Van Ginkel can build on last year’s production (42 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery) he could put himself in position to receive a substantial raise in an offseason or two.

Cornerback Nik Needham — $850,000

The odds seemed to have been stacked against Needham every season, but somehow the undrafted cornerback out of Texas El-Paso has found a way to thrive, starting 17 of 28 games he’s played. While Needham, who was re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, has stiffer competition for the starting nickel spot in Justin Coleman and Jason McCourty in 2021, its unwise to bet against this scrappy overachiever.

Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis — $867,069

Davis, who contributed 40 tackles and one quarterback hit last season, is entering the second year of a four-year, $5.65 million deal he signed as the Dolphins’ 2020 second-round pick. The defensive lineman blossomed in the second half of the 2020 season, helping Miami tighten up against the run, and Dolphins are hoping he’ll make a second-year jump and become a more impactful player in 2021 like so many youngsters have done under coach Brian Flores.

Linebacker Vince Biegel — $920,000

The Dolphins re-signed Biegel to a minimum contract a year after he missed all of last season because of a torn Achilles. Miami is hoping that Biegel, who started 10 games for the Dolphins in 2019, contributing 59 tackles with 2.5 sacks, and an interception, picks up where he left off and re-establishes himself as a reliable contributor on a team with far more talent than that 2019 squad had.

Tight end Mike Gesicki — $1,381,626

In the past two seasons Gesicki, a 2018 second-round pick, has evolved into a dangerous playmaker, catching 104 passes for 1,273 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $6.6 million deal he signed in 2018, and will become a free agent next offseason unless the Dolphins sign him to a multi-year deal before then. Miami could also retain his services by using the franchise ($9.6 million) or transition tag ($8.2 million) on him in 2022.

Center Matt Skura — $1,750,000

Skura’s inconsistent play in Baltimore last year cost him his starting spot late last season, and the 28-year-old signed a one-year, $1,750,000 deal with Miami with the hopes of re-establishing himself as a reliable NFL starter. To gain the starting spot he must outperform Michael Deiter, the Dolphins’ 2018 third-round pick, whom the team transitioned to center last season. Whoever wins the starting center job will need to become a vocal leader for Miami’s young offensive line.