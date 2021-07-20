Dave Hyde: Hey Dolphins, don’t trade Xavien Howard — no matter how many rumors swirl

There are two reasons to make a trade. One is to get a player you want. The other is to get rid of a player you don’t.

Trading Xavien Howard in the manner a rumor du jour has it would reinforce a third reason the Miami Dolphins created in trading Minkah Fitzpatrick: Getting rid of a great player who simply doesn’t want you.

If I run the Dolphins, I don’t trade Howard. I don’t like all the trade rumors, but don’t care the national media is just picking up on a boiling local story for months.

Howard isn’t happy. That’s the story. He’s not happy teammate Byron Jones makes more money than him. He’s not happy the defense is built around him and he’s no longer paid that way. He’s not happy on cornerback island — again, if he’s not paid for it.

Get the money-signed picture?

So nothing has changed since he sat out June practices except the trade rumors have started from every direction. Arizona reportedly wants him - and Bleacher Report propsed second- and fifth-round picks and linebacker Jordan Hicks. New Orleans wants in, too, according to The Athletic. Philadelphia and Cleveland? They’re reportedly interested as well.

The question about every trade is how they replace a star at an impact position to help win now. Howard had a career year last season. Ten interceptions? Locked against the opponent’s top receiver?

That’s the No. 1 reason the Dolphins defense ranked sixth in the league. It’s the first thought as to why they surprised everyone with 10 wins.

The Dolphins led the league with 28 takeaways and 18 interceptions. Howard’s impact towers over those numbers. It was the most impactful defensive performance in the league — the best by a Dolphins cornerback ever.

You don’t trade that. Not now. The case for trading Howard was two years ago at the start of this rebuild. His talent, big money and injury history made him a risky long-term play on a team playing the long term. His value was, well, what the Dolphins got for trading Laremy Tunsil to Houston.

Now he’s the one certified star on this team. You don’t trade that knowing he probably can’t reproduce last season. You don’t do it knowing his full injury history.

You don’t do it because you’re at a point where you actually have to win games — not just show improvement. The rebuild is rebuilt. The Dolphins will be judged like a real NFL franchise this year, not one on training wheels, where everyone says of any good day, “See? It’s working.”

It has problems, too. One is the Dolphins overpaid Jones at cornerback. He’s a good player. He shouldn’t be the highest-paid player at the position. It just calls more into question general manager Chris Grier’s free-agent decisions from last offseason.

Kyle Van Noy, Jordan Howard, Ereck Flowers, Shaq Lawson — you can go down the list of players dumped after one overpaid year. If it’s just money, that’s one thing. If owner Steve Ross wants to spend money, who cares?

But as Howard’s tantrum shows sometimes injecting money into a locker room has a domino effect. He became upset. The easy way out of this is giving Howard more money. But he’s one year into a five-year contract (or two, if you want to count the year it was extended). That’s an awkward precedent to set.

So here we are a week before training camp. Nothing has changed from two months ago — for the trade rumors that aren’t exactly tempting. It would be a player-fueled trade similar to Fitzpatrick, who was unhappy with his role.

Fitzpatrick, 24, is a two-time All-Pro. That’s a Hall of Fame trajectory. The Dolphins essentially got Pittsburgh’s 18th draft pick and took Austin Jackson. The left tackle looks like he’ll be good. But you don’t lose great young talent in a rebuild to get other young talent. (Plus, imagine a secondary with Howard and Fitzpatrick.)

There’s another issue here. Flores, as good a coaching job as he’s done, is developing a track record of not getting along with some people. Don Shula and Jimmy Johnson didn’t get along with everyone, either. But they put up with great talent at times in order to help winning.

Howard likely comes to training camp rather than pay a daily, $50,000 fine. Wouldn’t you? The question is what frame of mind he’s in, and if he practices or has an, oh, nagging hamstring issue that holds him out.

It’s not the end of the world if he misses some practice. But this is a season the Dolphins are asked to win again. It’s not a year to trade away your best player for draft picks. Howard is unhappy. That’s fine. The Dolphins should let him be unhappy and intercept 10 passes for this defense.