Dave Hyde: Jimmy Johnson didn’t just win his way to Hall of Fame — he changed the NFL game

Jimmy Johnson sits in the office in his Tavernier, Fla., home, holds up the few pages that comprise his Pro Football Hall of Fame speech and says, “Here it all is.”

He gives the healthy smile of retirement and says it might be the quickest speech in the history of the Hall.

“It’s going to be short and sweet,’' he says.

It’s going to be fun watching Johnson try to get through even that short speech Saturday night with a steady voice and eyes that don’t squirt like windshield-wiper spray.

He was so overwhelmed last January on the Fox television set when informed about being voted into the Hall that his breath caught, eyes teared and he barely squeaked out, “I can’t talk.”

What’s really going to be fun, though, is how Johnson’s career gets properly framed during this Hall of Fame weekend. There are his obvious achievements — the Super Bowl wins, the Dallas dynasty and the last measure of sustained success both the Cowboys and Dolphins have tasted.

Still, some coaches won more. Many lasted longer. What separates Johnson’s career is how he changed the manner the NFL operates. Few innovative minds impacted the game more — and none in modern times.

Paul Brown brought the classroom, the concept of a quarterback “pocket,” an offensive system used for decades and various other knickknacks that took pro football off the ground floor in the 1950s. Sid Gillman was father of a passing system in the 1960s. Al Davis changed some front-office ideas in the 1970s.

Skip to the 1990s and look what Johnson did. He added the trade-value chart, the year-round workout, the cover-two defense (he called it the “switch-double-switch”), the expanded coaching staffs, the concept of speed over size on defense and, most dramatically, the modern front-office model of drafting and trading.

Carolina coach Matt Ruhle visited Tavernier recently to pick Johnson’s mind on things like his five most important characteristics of players while drafting. Someone even framed the rules for Johnson. The first rule was the player had to be smart. “Hit me over the head the next time I want to draft a dumb guy,’' he’d say.

Ruhle also set up for a couple of Carolina front-office types to follow up his visit. Other NFL types are calling. New England’s Bill Belichick had to cancel one of his regular visits this offseason.

Johnson, at 78, is cutting down the visitors. What he wants to do most in this chapter is go fishing in the early morning and just enjoy the personal paradise he’s built — rebuilt, actually, since Hurricane Irma.

“Just another day,’’ Johnson said, flipping a hand toward the Atlantic Ocean from his six-acre compound in Tavernier.

He’s got a beer, got the view, got a pair of 39-foot Sea-Vee boats on the dock — got the full life he created with his wife, Rhonda. Has any Hall of Fame coach done retirement better?

Two decades after leaving the Dolphins, his impact is still obvious beyond his visitors list. Kansas City general manager Brett Leach told him this offseason that Johnson’s draft-value chart was used in acquiring Baltimore tackle Orlando Brown for a first-round pick.

The chart needs to be tweaked now for the salary cap. It’s still a Sherpa for NFL trades. Johnson is opening a file drawer in his office looking for one of the originals charts made in his second offseason in Dallas. That was 1990 — more than 30 years ago.

Its creation didn’t start with the big swing Johnson took that first year — the trade of running back Herschel Walker. That was put into motion as Johnson surveyed the losing Dallas team he inherited.

“If we just do the ol’ take-the-best-player-available thing, we’ll be fired in two years,’’ he told insiders one day during a jog. “We don’t have enough talent. The only way to jump-start it is make some trades.”

Walker was traded for a bushel of Minnesota draft picks in a manner no one understood at the time. But how to best use the picks? Something bothered Johnson from his first draft in 1989. He took Pro Bowl players in each of the first four rounds. He also traded down in the second round in what he thought was a good trade. But ...

“I was just shooting from the hip,’’ he said.

So he made a list of the previous 10 years of trades involving only draft picks. He assigned a point value to the No. 1 pick, charted the value of other picks via trades and plotted a chart with assigned points. Armed with that chart, he’d see in seconds if a proposed trade was in his favor.

He used it to his good benefit, too. Dallas made 51 trades in five years — “at a time there weren’t a lot of trades,’’ Johnson said. The New York Giants, for example, made one trade in those five years — and that was with Johnson.

All this changed the front-office landscape in the NFL. Bold trades? Values on draft picks? Throw in the winning on the field and his model changed how the NFL operated. His shrewd mind on picking players, though, is what coaches and general managers visit him to talk about now, though.

He didn’t win with the Dolphins like the Cowboys. He left the team better, though. He drafted two Hall of Fame talents, assuming Zach Thomas joins Jason Taylor in Canton, and two Pro Bowl cornerbacks in four years. He also rebuilt a broken salary cap and won two playoff games. The next Dolphins coach to win two playoff games will get a parade.

Johnson’s induction at Canton will make Johnson a triple Hall of Famer — college football, broadcasting and now pro football. He was asked to provide a list of people he’ll thank in his speech so their names could be put on a scroll as he talks.

“I couldn’t come up with a list — there are just too many,’’ he said. “When you think of all the colleges I coached at, all the players I coached, a couple pro teams, television — how do I thank all those people?”

By saying just that.

By taking them along this final ride that ends in Canton, Ohio.

And perhaps, just for fun, by making everyone wonder if a personality defined by good emotion gets through the speech without tears.