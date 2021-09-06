Football
Dolphins game-by-game predictions: Are 10 wins enough to make the NFL playoffs?
It’s Year 3 in the Brian Flores Era, Year 2 for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and expectations are high for a Dolphins team that surprised many by going 10-6 in the 2020 season, just barely missing the playoffs.
The NFL has added an extra game to its regular-season slate and the league is hoping to see fewer coronavirus-related interruptions this time around.
The last time the Dolphins made the playoffs, in the 2016 season, Tagovailoa was a highly-touted high school recruit getting ready to head to Alabama and Flores was a 30-something up-and-coming linebackers coach with the New England Patriots.
There’s stability in a defense that led the league in takeaways in 2020, questions for an offensive line primarily made up of first- and second-year players and the belief that a more structured environment will lead to a breakout year for Tagovailoa.
Here’s a game-by-game look at the Dolphins’ schedule, with score predictions.
Week 1: at New England Patriots, Sept. 12, 4:25 p.m., CBS: Tagovailoa won his sole meeting against New England last season but this is an improved team playing at home for the season opener. Patriots, 22-21.
Week 2: vs. Buffalo Bills, Sept. 19, 1 p.m., Fox: Miami’s front office reshaped the offense to compete with teams like Buffalo and it’ll show in the home opener. Dolphins, 30-25.
Week 3: at Las Vegas Raiders, Sept. 26, 4:05 p.m., CBS: Last year, Ryan Fitzpatrick swooped in to save the day. That won’t be the case this time around. Raiders, 28-26.
Week 4: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Oct. 3, 1 p.m., CBS: Carson Wentz is trending toward being available for this game after undergoing foot surgery but the Dolphins still get the slight edge at home. Dolphins, 26-24.
Week 5: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct. 10, 1 p.m., CBS: The Dolphins defense will keep it close but the team is a few steps away from competing with the defending champions. Buccaneers, 30-21.
Week 6: at Jacksonville Jaguars, Oct. 17, 9:30 a.m. (London), CBS: Miami is 1-3 in games in England but get the W here, taking advantage of an inexperienced rookie quarterback and first-year head coach. Dolphins, 27-20.
Week 7: vs. Atlanta Falcons, Oct. 24, 1 p.m., Fox: A jet-lagged team returning from a long road trip has a misstep against a rested Atlanta team coming off a bye. Falcons, 26-24.
Week 8: at Buffalo Bills, Oct. 31, 1 p.m., CBS: It’s difficult to sweep a divisional opponent, let alone one as good as Buffalo. Bills, 32-23.
Week 9: vs. Houston Texans, Nov. 7, 1 p.m., Fox: Dolphins fans can likely empathize with Houston, who will be going through a tough rebuilding season reminiscent of Miami in 2019. Dolphins, 34-18.
Week 10: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Nov. 11, 8:20 p.m., Fox, NFLN: The Dolphins’ first prime-time game of the season will be arguably their toughest test. They come up just short under the lights. Ravens, 26-25.
Week 11: at New York Jets, Nov. 21, 1 p.m., CBS: With an extra few days of rest and preparation, Miami steals a divisional road game. Dolphins, 28-22.
Week 12: vs. Carolina Panthers, Nov. 28, 1 p.m., Fox: The Dolphins welcome a familiar face in Sam Darnold, who’s 1-4 against Miami. The jersey might be different, but the result won’t be. Dolphins, 28-20.
Week 13: vs. New York Giants, Dec. 5, 1 p.m., Fox: The Dolphins continue to make the most of a stretch of matchups with young quarterbacks. This time, it’s Daniel Jones at their mercy. Dolphins, 27-18.
Week 14: Bye Week
Week 15: vs. New York Jets, Dec. 19, TBD: The Dolphins’ late bye week works in their favor, as a rested team wins its fourth straight game to continue its playoff push. Dolphins, 35-24.
Week 16: at New Orleans Saints, Dec. 27, 8:15 p.m., ESPN: The Dolphins gets a big win in a hostile environment with the entire country watching “Monday Night Football.” Dolphins, 31-28.
Week 17: at Tennessee Titans, Jan. 2, 1 p.m., CBS: A road game on a short week is a bad recipe this late in the season. The winning streak ends at five games. Titans, 30-22.
Week 18: vs. New England Patriots, Jan. 9, 1 p.m., CBS: Miami gets its biggest victory of the season with a potential playoff berth on the line. But are 10 wins enough for the postseason? Dolphins, 24-23.
Comments