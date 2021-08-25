Football Brad Biggs: Bears have a lot to work on the next 3 weeks — from figuring out QB situation to sorting through offensive line to tightening up defense





ORDER REPRINT →



CHICAGO — Germain Ifedi finally was cleared to practice for the first time Monday, coinciding with the first full practice for Jason Peters. That gives the Chicago Bears three weeks to get things sorted out on the offensive line.

Peters worked with the starters at left tackle in the unpadded morning practice. Ifedi will be worked in slowly at right tackle after missing four weeks with a hip flexor injury. That leaves the Bears with probably five practices at most in full pads before the Sept. 12 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif.

In other words, time is running out to get the offense rolling after two uninspiring preseason games — with the exception of flashy moments from quarterback Justin Fields, most of them involving the rookie fleeing the pocket.

In nine possessions with Andy Dalton at quarterback, the offense is 0 for 7 converting on third down, and the other quarterbacks haven’t been much better. The Bears are 3 for 23 (13%) on third down overall. Only the Philadelphia Eagles (11.1%) have been worse.

Plenty of bad hunches have been made trying to project preseason results into regular-season performance. But execution is execution, and the Bears have struggled.

That leaves coach Matt Nagy to fall back on what he has seen in practice to project confidence and a bit of optimism. He pointed out Dalton’s interception Saturday against the Buffalo Bills was a result of wide receiver Rodney Adams slipping as he came out of his break. That’s true. It’s also fair to say the only big play has been a one-on-one ball to Adams for a 73-yard touchdown.

“When you go back and look at what Andy is doing in these last two preseason games, I understand the part of, you know, we haven’t been getting first downs and there’s been three-and-outs,” Nagy said. “I get that. But really when you look at play by play by play and what he’s doing, he’s making really good decisions.

“You know, we had some plays where he’s made some plays that maybe he couldn’t have or shouldn’t have been able to make and he has, but we like what he’s doing right now with the ones in practice and that really makes us feel good. We like where Justin’s at and seeing him grow, and so that’s what we’ve got to kind of talk through in these next couple weeks.”

The coaches have kept David Montgomery on the sideline for most of the preseason, so a commitment to a running game that was productive late last season hasn’t been there. Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney, the top two wide receivers, also have been mostly rested. Neither has caught a pass.

Three wide receivers have caught more than one pass through two exhibitions: Adams (seven), Riley Ridley (two) and Damiere Byrd (two). Robinson and Mooney should have major production during the season, but it’s hard to say from watching practice that the offense will take a major leap forward from the last two seasons.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Coaches don’t game-plan for preseason games. They hope to put players in good positions to be tested and evaluated. The flip side of that is the Bills didn’t game-plan either, and Mitch Trubisky marched them up and down the field in the first half for a 34-6 lead.

That leaves Nagy and his staff trying to figure out how they want to approach Saturday’s preseason finale at Tennessee. It sounds as if the starting offensive line will be on the field, a good chance for Peters and presumably Ifedi to prepare for the season. How the quarterbacks will be used remains to be seen. Fields got some snaps with first-team skill-position players Monday, which has happened previously in camp.

Spend too much time focusing on what Nagy will do with the quarterbacks and how the offensive line might come together, and you could lose sight of the defense getting steamrolled by the Bills with quarterback Josh Allen, his top three wide receivers and two starting offensive linemen watching from the sideline.

“I think probably the biggest thing was just the tackling ... and we had a couple penalties on third down,” Nagy said. “So that’s my biggest part is, OK, when we’re out here and we play, we tackle and they’re going to drive down the field and we get a stop in the red zone. I thought we were in great position on fourth-and-1, and they made a better play than us. That’s a part of football.

“Our guys see, though. We’re going to watch it together as a team and coaches today and go through it. But tackling would be No. 1.”

There’s a list of things that must be tightened up and improved. The trip to SoFi Stadium to meet the Rams — who were No. 1 in the league in yards and points allowed last season — is quickly approaching.