Mac Jones discusses Cam Newton’s return and his desire to be the Patriots’ starting QB

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It's clear what Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones wants. It's the same thing every NFL player desires at this time of year. With training camp ending and the final preseason games slated for this week, teams soon will turn their attention to Week 1. Players will be cut, depth charts will be set and then off we go for another NFL season.

For Jones, the question right now is whether he'll start the season as the Pats' starting quarterback. Thursday marked the return of Cam Newton, who missed the previous three days after violating the NFL's COVID-19 policy. The "misunderstanding" provided Jones with a great opportunity to grab the Patriots' quarterback position and run with it.

As this summer would have it, however, the quarterback competition between Newton and Jones has been full of highlights, inconsistencies and more speculation than the internet can handle. The rookie looked phenomenal in joint practices with the New York Giants on Wednesday before struggling on Thursday.

After practice, Jones spoke about how much it meant to him to get starter's reps over the previous three days.

"Yeah, it's just something that I obviously want to do," he said. "Everyone wants to take first-team reps and stuff, but it just goes with the role, and, yeah, it's exciting, but it's still football.

"I have to do my job and fix the things I did bad. But, yeah, I think we've made progress — but today, we definitely have to finish better and that starts with me, really.

"I think Cam did a good job today and we'll definitely have some time here to regroup and play this final preseason game."

Before practice, head coach Bill Belichick stated that he doesn't have a timeline on naming a starting quarterback. Although the coach didn't reveal anything verbally, it was interesting to see how practice played out on Thursday. Newton started each 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 session but Jones also received reps against the Giants' starting defense.

Newton completed 6-of-9 of his passes overall. Jones received more reps, finishing 11-of-22. That included dropped passes by receiver Gunner Olszewski, tight end Jonnu Smith and running back Damien Harris. Considering the drops, Jones would get an adjusted completion percentage of 64% but it still wasn't as good as Wednesday's performance, when he hit 88% of his throws.

Newton took the field for one drive during 11-on-11 work. He probably should have been intercepted by James Bradberry but the Giants cornerback dropped the ball. The quarterback threw four completions to receivers Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne, who had two each. Newton's drive ended with a score with Harris rushing in for a touchdown, but after six attempts in full-team drills, the veteran's day was over.

Jones said it was nice having Newton back on the field.

"It was good," the rookie said. "He came in this morning and everyone was happy to see him. Everyone was glad to have him back. Even today, there was something that popped up. He did something with the 'Mike' [middle linebacker] and then I could kind of learn from what he did, and we talked it through.

"I got a lot of good coaching from [offensive coordinator] Josh [McDaniels], Bo [Hardegree] and then [backup quarterbak Brian] Hoyer yesterday. Having Cam back, too, is just good because he's always trying to help."

Jones took control of the offense for the next two series against the Giants. He helped orchestrate a 21-play drive that turned out to be sloppy for the Patriots' offense. This time, music was blasting to simulate crowd noise. Overall, there were three dropped passes, three deflected passes and a play that should have been recorded as an interception when Giants defensive back Logan Ryan picked off a Jones pass, but the play was negated by an offsides penalty.

Jones did not complete more than two passes in a row during this drive. On Wednesday, he hit 18 passes in a row, so it was clear the Giants were doing a better job defending the rookie. Overall, Jones went 10-of-19, with three drops, in this series. He finished the drive on a strong note with a touchdown pass to Bourne. The veteran receiver made the catch of the day by dragging his feet and staying in bounds at the back of the end zone. Jones then hit Meyers for a two-point conversation.

After practice, Jones was hard on himself. It's clear he wants to be the Patriots' starter and said he'll need to be better than he was on Thursday if that is to happen.

"That's beyond my control," Jones said when he was asked if he would be disappointed if he were not named the starter. "I can just control my effort every day and I'm trying. I'm putting in a lot of work.

"[McDaniels] always talks about the standard we play to in New England, and it doesn't matter if you're first string, second string, third string. ... But when you go in, there's a standard, and I felt like today I could have definitely done better with that, playing up to the standard. So, there was definitely good progress in a lot of reps. It was fun but we've got a lot of work to do."