Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins exits preseason finale vs. Washington with knee injury

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was helped off the field after injuring his left knee during the first quarter of the preseason finale against the Washington Football Team on Saturday night.

With 9:06 to play in the first quarter, Dobbins caught a screen pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson before he was hit by a pair of Washington defenders, causing his left knee to bend awkwardly. Dobbins laid on the ground grabbing his knee before the team’s training staff helped carry him off the field without putting any pressure on his left leg. After being evaluated in the medical tent on the sideline, Dobbins was carted to the locker room.

The Ravens announced that he would not return to the game.

Dobbins was entering the 2021 season as the team’s top running back. During his rookie season, the 2020 second-round pick rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns. Dobbins has looked solid throughout training camp, showing improvement as a pass catcher. Last season, he recorded 120 receiving yards on 18 receptions.

Running back Gus Edwards is a capable replacement, having rushed for more than 700 yards in each of his first three seasons after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Edwards split time with Dobbins and veteran Mark Ingram last season, rushing for 723 yards and six touchdowns on 9.0 yards per carry.

Ty’Son Williams, an undrafted free agent in 2020 who has impressed during the preseason; Justice Hill, a 2019 fourth-round pick and special teams standout; and rookie Nate McCrary, a former standout at Division II Saginaw Valley State, are competing for spots on the 53-man roster. The deadline for the final roster cut is Tuesday.

The Ravens have dealt with injuries to key players throughout training camp and the preseason. Inside linebacker L.J. Fort tore his ACL during the Ravens’ preseason victory over the Carolina Panthers last week. Quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Miles Boykin and cornerback Marlon Humphrey are among Ravens players dealing with injuries.