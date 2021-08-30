A Cleveland Browns player was penalized for intercepting a punt during Sunday’s game

In the final quarter of the final preseason game of 2021, NFL fans saw something unusual and unexpected.

The Browns defeated the Falcons 19-10 in Atlanta. Quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 6 of 10 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown for Cleveland, which will face the Chiefs in the regular-season opener Sept. 12 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The score was 13-10 midway through the fourth quarter when the Browns decided to punt from the Atlanta 41-yard line.

Browns punter Jamie Gillan placed the ball inside the 15-yard line. Falcons punt returner Avery Williams called for a fair catch, but what happened next was judged by the officials as unfair.

The Browns’ A.J. Green stepped in front of Williams and hauled in the ball. Williams wasn’t happy and officials threw their flags.

That penalty is called “kick catch interference.”

“I’ve never seen that,” NBC Sports’ Cris Collinsworth said with a chuckle.

Al Michaels added while also laughing: “Yeah, that’s crazy.”

Twitter user Alex shared video of the play that was indeed crazy:

you know its a browns-falcons game when stuff like this happens pic.twitter.com/muETY3z761 — alex (@highlghtheaven) August 30, 2021

After seeing that, I think we can all agree it’s time for the regular season to begin.