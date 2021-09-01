Fantasy football 2021: Indianapolis Colts preview

Knowledge is power and the greatest asset you can acquire in order to compete for a fantasy football championship.

Here's your 2021 preview of the Indianapolis Colts, the 10th of 32 team profiles during draft season:

— 2021 Fantasy MVP: Michael Pittman Jr., WR

It's unclear how much time T.Y. Hilton will miss, but any time on the shelf for the team's target leader last season will create an opportunity for Pittman (ADP: 114). He got better as the season progressed as a rookie and I see WR2 upside if he can eke out somewhere between 100 and 120 targets.

— 2021 Fantasy Rookie to watch: Mike Strachan, WR

The seventh-rounder is the rare 6-foot-5 target who has plenty of speed. He's still a little raw, and could end up on the practice squad, but he's looked really good in the preseason.

— 2021 Fantasy Sleeper: Nyheim Hines, RB

Hines (ADP: 131) has averaged 57 receptions (on 72 targets) in his three seasons, which is good enough to be an RB2 in deeper PPR formats most weeks.

— 2021 Fantasy Bust: Jonathan Taylor, RB

This fade has nothing to do with Taylor (ADP: 10). The offensive line won't be completely healthy to begin the season, which doesn't bold well for a quick start and there are still questions at quarterback. Plus, I expect Hines to mute Taylor's potential as a receiver. Pull the trigger if you can land him in the second round. Otherwise, consider me apprehensive.