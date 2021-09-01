Fantasy football 2021: Houston Texans preview

Knowledge is power and the greatest asset you can acquire in order to compete for a fantasy football championship.

Here's your 2021 preview of the Houston Texans, the ninth of 32 team profiles during draft season:

— 2021 Fantasy MVP: Brandin Cooks, WR

Cooks (ADP: 99) is being drafted as a WR40, but will almost certainly finish inside the top 30 at the position as the undisputed No. 1 wide receiver on a team that will likely be playing from behind most of the time.

— 2021 Fantasy Rookie to watch: Nico Collins, WR

Collins (ADP: 242) will have a golden opportunity to contribute right away. The third-rounder features a size/speed combo and dynamic ball skills that Tyrod Taylor will utilize.

— 2021 Fantasy Sleeper: Jordan Akins, TE

A big boost in targets could be coming for Akins (ADP: 245), who is being drafted as a TE23. The athletic tight end will likely be the beneficiary of Will Fuller, Randall Cobb and Darren Fells all exiting stage left, which could lead to a career breakthrough.

— 2021 Fantasy Bust: David Johnson, RB

It's not like there are high expectations surrounding Johnson (ADP: 103) or this backfield as a whole, but don't get cute. He's approaching 30 and this running back group includes Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay and Rex Burkhead. It's going to be a mess.