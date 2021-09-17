Pat Leonard: Giants don’t deserve benefit of the doubt until they fix their football

The Giants’ Week 3 visit from the rebuilding Atlanta Falcons looked like a win when the schedule came out.

But after Thursday night’s debacle at Washington, there is no reason to assume the Giants (0-2) will be the better team in their next game, either.

Dexter Lawrence, whose offsides penalty undid a victory at FedEx Field, described his defense’s problem with insight on Friday.

“We can’t all make mistakes,” he said.

That is what’s happening, though, especially on Joe Judge’s D. There appear to be more problems than mechanics to fix them.

Lawrence, who didn’t addressed the media postgame, took some responsibility for jumping offsides and giving a mulligan to Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins at the buzzer of the 30-29 loss.

“That’s on me,” Lawrence said. “I’ve got to be more disciplined in that time at the end of the game like that in a critical situation.”

The defensive tackle also sounded as if he disagreed with the officials’ call.

“I mean, that doesn’t really matter, I don’t think,” he said. “My opinion doesn’t matter right now. … The frustration is there on myself, not because of the call or anything like that.”

Lawrence’s mistake was just one in a long line, though.

Lorenzo Carter committed a neutral zone infraction earlier in that same game-clinching drive, handing Washington a first down on 2nd and 1 at their 47-yard line.

Carter had only two productive pass rushes (one pressure, one holding drawn) on 32 pass rush snaps for the game, per Pro Football Focus. Leonard Williams had two pressures on 43 pass rush snaps.

That partially explains why the Giants now have made Denver QB Teddy Bridgewater and Washington QB Taylor Heinicke look like world beaters in back-to-back weeks.

Who’s to say a Matt Ryan renaissance won’t be next?

Top corner James Bradberry, who made a great interception with 2:16 to play, has been an uncharacteristic liability otherwise, as well.

He has allowed 12 completions on 15 targets for 115 yards and two TDs in the Giants’ two games. That included Heinicke’s final 6-yard completion to set up Hopkins’ field goal.

Bradberry also committed two penalties on Thursday: a defensive pass interference and a holding. Washington receiver Terry McLaurin (11 catches, 107 yards, TD) outclassed him.

The Giants have to hope that Bradberry’s pick, jumping a pass intended for McLaurin, will snap him out of his early funk. He admitted he needed a play like that to get himself going.

“Definitely,” he said. “I definitely needed that play. I’m glad I made it.”

Judge said he and defensive coordinator Pat Graham are well aware the Giants have to “finish in two-minute on defense.” They surrendered TDs at the end of both first halves and let Heinicke march downfield for an end-game field goal.

But Judge said “it’s not some magical scheme you’re gonna throw out there” that will cure the Giants’ ills.

“It’s about details,” he said. “We have to call it the right way, we have to put our players in position to make plays, and we have to go out and execute.”

KENNY GOES QUIET

Kenny Golladay hasn’t spoken to the media since Thursday night’s sideline outburst in the direction of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and Daniel Jones.

“I talked to the players, talked to the coaches that were involved and everyone has kind of dismissed everything in terms of there was no conflict,” Judge said. “I don’t really see any issue with that right there.”

To be continued …

ROOKIE BLUES

Rookie Kadarius Toney, who had no targets on 19 snaps, posted on Instagram after the game a quote that said “I don’t be mad s--- just be lame to me [for real].”

Toney then reacted on Twitter when it was perceived as discontent.

“Ya’ll try to turn anything into something,” he tweeted. “SMH we good over here.”

“In terms of KT, I see a guy that shows up every day and works hard,” Judge said. “Instead of trying to gauge somebody’s emotions, I judge them based on their actions and how they work, and I’ve seen a guy that’s ... been attentive. He’s worked hard on the field. He’s going to continue to improve as a player and build himself in as an integral part of our offense.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

Darius Slayton said his fourth-quarter dropped touchdown was “a play that I 100 percent expect to make.” In fairness, Jones’ pass was a tad long for the speedy wideout. Even if it wasn’t an easy catch, however, Slayton still said it was one he should have had.

“Tried to run it down, probably should have dove,” he said. “Didn’t quite make the play.”

BETTER FROM BARKLEY

Saquon Barkley’s body encouragingly was able to handle a dramatically increased workload on only three days’ rest. In last Sunday’s opener, Barkley had played only 29 of 61 snaps (48%). On Thursday, he logged 58 of 69 snaps (84%).

“I’ve got to continue to trust the knee, trust the system and as the system keeps going, I’ll continue to do better,” said Barkley, who had a 41-yard run but not much else. “Right now I feel pretty good. [But] we need to come out with a win and anytime you don’t, it’s upsetting.”

HISTORY-MAKING LOSS

The Giants are 0-2 for the fifth straight season. The last team to do that was the St. Louis Rams from 2007-11, per ESPN Stats & Info. The Giants also have an NFL worst 18-48 (.273) record since the beginning of the 2017 season.

“I’m very conscious we’re in a production business,” said Judge, in Year 2 of trying to turn around an oil tanker of futility. “But the key thing is to have those results, you’ve got to improve and be in a better place. When you want to get those results, it’s not about being frustrated. It’s about working to get those results.”