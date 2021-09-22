NFL DFS Week 3: Panthers at Texans

Devising the perfect Daily Fantasy Sports strategy for the NFL can be a challenge, which is why I'm here to assist.

On DraftKings, it's important to remember you're playing full-point PPR with bonuses if a player surpasses 300 passing yards, 100 rushing yards or 100 receiving yards.

Here is my optimal lineup for Thursday's NFL Showdown $2.5 million Thursday Night Millionaire contest featuring the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.

All prices listed are courtesy of DraftKings with a $50,000 budget, and you need at least one player from each team.

— Captain: RB Christian McCaffrey, Panthers ($20,100)

You're paying a premium (40% of your budget), but the 1.5x points-amplifier makes it worth it. McCaffrey has 59 touches in his first two games and now faces a subpar run defense that just got shredded by Cleveland for 146 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

— Flex: WR DJ Moore, Panthers ($10,600)

Robby Anderson hasn't been utilized in the short passing game with McCaffrey healthy, which makes him a boom-or-bust option, but Moore has maintained his value as a borderline WR1 (overall WR15 in PPR).

— Flex: D/ST Panthers ($6,200)

Pressure on a rookie quarterback usually adds up to turnovers. Carolina already has 10 sacks and three interceptions in two games. I expect them to feast on Davis Mills.

— Flex: RB David Johnson, Texans ($5,400)

Carolina's defense has been dominant thus far, especially against the run (46.5 yards allowed per game), so I'm anticipating an uptick in targets for Johnson thanks to a potentially negative game script.

— Flex: Terrace Marshall Jr., Panthers ($4,000)

I needed to be frugal after spending so much on McCaffrey. Marshall's receiving almost five targets per game and it's only a matter of time before he finds the end zone.

— Flex: TE Jordan Akins, Texans ($2,200)

Akins is entirely touchdown-dependent, but rookie quarterbacks tend to rely on their tight ends early and often, especially against a sack-happy pass rush.

