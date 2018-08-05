Panthers practice notes: Sunday features a couple of hot developments in Spartanburg

Sunday’s practice at Carolina Panthers training camp had the potential to be the toughest test so far.
After two gorgeous days last week and a beautiful, fun night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Friday, Sunday’s helmets-only practice after Saturday’s day off was about retention and mental toughness.
For many players, preseason opportunities — ahead of Thursday’s game in Buffalo against the Bills — are on the line.
And it was hot.
Veteran tight end Greg Olsen, who is among the team’s coolest dudes, noticed.
“Yeah doggy,” he yelled, “it sure is a toaster!”
Also, to the surprise of no one, Olsen was among the hottest players at practice, catching three touchdown passes from quarterback Cam Newton.
One came after the defense made two goal-line stops, with Newton finding Olsen in the back of the end zone, with Damien Parms in coverage. Another came in red-zone drills, when linebacker Shaq Thompson didn’t quite get his head turned around.
Observations
▪ Linebacker Thomas Davis and and wide receiver Devin Funchess were getting into it good-naturedly about their NFL scouting combine 40 times, and Funchess challenged him to an immediate race.
Davis’ reply? “The clock says you’re slower than me.”
While Davis was playing catch with his son Thomas Jr., Funchess got in another jab. “Hey TJ,” Funchess said, “your daddy’s slow.”
▪ Assistant coach Steve Russ is so fun to watch with the linebackers. He gets in their huddle and bangs around as they scream “JUIIIIIIIICE.” His visor never moves. He’s got that thing Velcroed on there pretty good.
▪ Luke Kuechly and Jermaine Carter Jr. both tipped the hit sled in drills, drawing huge cheers from the crowd on the hill.
▪ Mario Addison got by left tackle Matt Kalil with a speed rush during one-on-ones.
▪ Newton completed a back-foot throw to rookie first-round pick D.J. Moore, who outran Davis down the sideline.
▪ Cornerback Lorenzo Doss had another pass breakup. Because he’s Lorenzo Doss.
▪ The crowd applauded wide receiver Damiere Byrd’s sideline catch from Garrett Gilbert, who is listed as No. 2 QB on Panthers’ first unofficial depth chart.
▪ Wide receiver Rasheed Bailey got nice separation on one play, scored and celebrated. But to be fair, if contact were allowed rookie safety Rashaan Gaulden might have stopped him just short of the goal line.
▪ Newton bounced a pass off Moore’s chest (although it looked like it got tipped), prompting Davis to mimic Newton’s “YEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAH” victory call.
▪ The weather cooled as the afternoon practice progressed.
▪ Nice sequence: Good catch by RB Cameron Artis-Payne from quarterback Taylor Heinicke to move the chains in the two-minute drill. Then Gaulden swat-punches out a would-be Jason Vander Laan catch. A long catch by Bug Howard, who manages to stay inbounds, on the next snap leads to Vander Laan winning the ball against Gaulden for the TD.
▪ Wide receiver Jarius Wright had three nice catches on the same drive. He also caught a deep pass from Newton for a touchdown on a day when Wright and Olsen were Newton’s favorite targets. People should be pleasantly surprised by how quick and consistent Wright is.
Roster notes
▪ Defensive end Julius Peppers (shoulder) is off the physically unable to perform list, according to the team website. Peppers, who will be phased into full-speed drills slowly, was seen heading inside to train.
▪ Not practicing Sunday (with probable reason, if known): RB Christian McCaffrey (illness), DE Daeshon Hall, P Michael Palardy (wife due to give birth), FB/TE Alex Armah (leg bruise), DT Kawann Short (vet day), not practicing today (imagine that’s a vet day), G/T Jeremiah Sirles, TE Ian Thomas, LB Ben Jacobs.
Comments