NFL announces findings in investigation of Panthers' Jerry Richardson, imposes penalty

The NFL fined Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson $2.75 million after a months-long investigation found that allegations of sexual and racial misconduct by Richardson were substantiated.
Independent investigator Mary Jo White's review of Richardson found nothing to discredit the claims of former Panthers employees, while also uncovering "similar matters that have not been the subject of public discussion," according to the NFL release.
Sports Illustrated reported in December that Richardson had made "significant" financial settlements with at least four former employees following sexual and racial misconduct claims. The same day the SI story broke, Richardson announced his plans to sell the team.
White's investigation also found:
▪ No other Panthers employee engaged in misconduct.
▪ The team never reported the claims or the financial settlements Richardson made to former employees to the league, which didn't learn of the payments until the SI story was published. The Panthers' limited partners also were unaware of Richardson's misconduct or the settlements, according to the league.
White, the former Securities and Exchange Commission chair, shared her findings with new Panthers owner David Tepper, whose $2.275 billion purchase was approved by NFL owners in May. The sale is expected to close in the next two weeks.
The NFL announced that most of the $2.75 million fine will go to organizations addressing race and gender-based issues, including the Charlotte-based Beauty for Ashes Ministry that provides support to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and other trauma.
The league announced in December it was taking over the Panthers’ investigation after SI reported the allegations of inappropriate sexual comments and conduct by Richardson, who also reportedly directed a racial slur at a former African-American scout.''
In addition to her findings, White made several recommendations to commissioner Roger Goodell, including:
--Prohibiting the use of non-disclosure agreements when such NDAs limit the reporting of potential violations or the cooperation in league investigations under the personal conduct policy.
--Specifically requiring that workplace misconduct claims be reported to the NFL office.
--Establishing a hotline or other system to allow league or team employees to report workplace misconduct claims confidentially.
One of the Panthers employees who received a settlement from the Panthers called the NFL's investigation of Richardson “a farce” in a series of letters she wrote for SI in April.
The ex-employee – who was not identified – said she was willing to cooperate with White. But the woman’s attorney was told by White that neither White nor the league could protect her if she breached her non-disclosure agreement that was part of her financial settlement.
The woman also claims Richardson’s personal attorneys informed her lawyer that Richardson had no “intention of turning over any information of signed NDAs” to the league, and she was warned she would be in violation of the NDAs if she provided information to investigators, according to the SI report.
