Sale of Panthers to David Tepper finalized. Here's what we know, and what's next

The David Tepper era of the Carolina Panthers organization has begun.

The $2.275-billion sale of the franchise to Tepper was made official Monday, the team announced.

Tepper, 60, is the founder and CEO of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, and has a net worth of over $11 billion according to a 2017 Forbes assessment.

A Pittsburgh native, he was also formerly a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers franchise, but had to sell his 5 percent stake before becoming the Panthers' owner.

The team was put up for sale in December by former owner and founder Jerry Richardson, following allegations of workplace misconduct against Richardson that launched an NFL investigation into the organization.

Tepper beat out multiple bidders over a nearly six-month process with a cash bid of $2.2 billion (the bid totaled $2.275 billion), and was approved unanimously by the NFL's 31 other owners at the league meetings in Atlanta in May.

Tepper said at his introductory press conference during those meetings that the first, second and third things he cares about as the owner of the Panthers is "winning, on and off the field."

Now, more details about his plans for the franchise will take shape.





Tepper has pledged to keep the team in Charlotte, the city in which it was founded in 1993. The Panthers started play in 1995, with the inaugural season played in Clemson, S.C., and moved to its uptown Charlotte stadium in 1996.

Tepper also said he wants to continue to honor the Panthers' two-state fanbase. The Observer reported in June that the team could build a state-of-the-art mixed-use practice facility on either side of the state line.

It is unclear what Tepper's immediate plans for minority partnership are, though he did say he saw the benefits of having minority partners and will consider groups with local ties.

It is additionally unclear how many people on the Panthers' staff will be retained.

Tepper has already evaluated the football operations staff, including head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Marty Hurney, and was "incredibly impressed" according to CBS Sports' Jason LaCanfora.

Hurney and Rivera each has a contract that runs through the 2020 season.

The investigation into Richardson and the Panthers organization concluded in June, finding evidence that substantiated claims of workplace misconduct by Richardson. He was fined $2.75 million by the league.

According to a statement released by the NFL, Tepper was privately briefed on the details of the NFL's investigation. The investigation also found that the Panthers failed to report misconduct to the league's personal conduct committee, but found no evidence of misconduct from other organization employees.

This story will be updated.