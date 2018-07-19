Celebrities golf to help kids

Carolina Panthers minicamp concluded June 14, 2018 after three days in the heat. Observer beat writers Joe Person and Jourdan Rodrigue recap what happened for the team and what to look forward to going into training camp in July.
Carolina Panthers Cam Newton hosts the fourth annual Kicking It With Cam celebrity kickball tournament benefiting local and deserving youth in the areas of education, physical fitness and wellness through the Cam Newton Foundation.
David Tepper, who has agreed to buy the Carolina Panthers, arrives at the Whitley Hotel in Atlanta, GA. on Monday, May 21, 2018. Tepper agreed to buy the Carolina Panthers for $2.275 billion, a record price for an NFL franchise.
Soon-to-be Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper tells students at Carnegie Mellon's graduation ceremony that he once couldn't afford to attend an NFL game. Now, he's about to buy the Carolina Panthers.
Panthers newest wide receiver D.J. Moore talks about being drafted in the first round by the Panthers, his playing style, talking with Cam Newton, being complimented by Steve Smith Sr. and what D.J. stand for.
The Carolina Panthers selected Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore with the 24th pick overall in the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday. Panthers head coach Ron Rivera explains why he's happy with the selection.