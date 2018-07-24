Police: Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler accused of Class C assault in Dallas

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler has been accused of Class C assault against a woman, according to a statement from Dallas (Texas) police released Tuesday evening.
No charges have been filed as of 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said they are investigating the allegations.
The victim told police the incident happened on July 14 at 2 a.m. She reported the incident on July 19 at 3:15 p.m., police said.
“The victim said she was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect at which point the suspect threw a drink in her face and pushed her,” police said. “The victim was not injured during this incident. The victim provided the name of the suspect as Vernon Butler, but did not provide any other identifying information.”
Panthers team spokesman Steven Drummond said in a statement released Tuesday night that the team “had just learned” of the allegations against Butler and was in the process gathering more information.
Butler was Carolina’s first-round draft pick out of Louisiana Tech in 2016.
The Panthers report to Spartanburg for training camp on Wednesday morning.
An agent for Butler could not immediately comment on the matter.
Comments