Panthers QB Cam Newton leaves field with a smile after win against Bills
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sought out former wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin before Thursday's preseason matchup, but when the game was over, Newton left the field with a smile and the stadium without comment.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sought out former Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin after warming up on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y. Benjamin made remarks about Newton last week.
Following practice on Sunday, August 5, 2018, Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen spoke about his gratitude about having played with quarterback Cam Newton. The duo had the greatest three-year run of any quarterback/tight end in NFL history.
Carolina Panthers receiver Torrey Smith speaks to the issues of social justice and the means by which NFL players have protested during the past season. Smith believes that players recognize their voice and stature to build change in a communities.
Carolina Panthers tackle Matt Kalil is hoping to start off the upcoming season on a high note after being able to train and participate in workouts regularly during the offseason. Kalil was still recovering from hip surgery last season.
The Carolina Panthers defensive backs corps is dedicating the season to injured cornerback Ross Cockrell. Cockrell broke his left leg during a practice of training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.
Carolina Panthers rookie safety Rashaan Gaulden has been getting some snaps with the first-team defense early in camp. Veteran Mike Adams is a sure starter at one safety postion but Gaulden would love to win the second job.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton spotted Atlanta Falcons fan Cortez Green watching the team's practice on Saturday. Newton sought assistance from a Spartanburg Police officer in a playful attempt to remove Green.
Carolina Panthers tackle Daryl Williams injured his right leg midway through the team's practice on Saturday, July 28, 2018. The practice was the team's third practice of training camp and the first with pads.