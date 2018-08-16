Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins: Here are preseason NFL updates as they happen

Here are live NFL preseason updates as the Carolina Panthers host the Miami Dolphins at Bank of America Stadium.

Tweets from Jourdan Rodrigue, Brendan Marks and Scott Fowler are included, as well as other members of the Observer sports staff. Other tweets of interest are included as well.

This is the first game at Bank of America Stadium under new owner David Tepper. Starters, such as Cam Newton or Luke Kuechly, will see limited action. But Miami’s stout defensive line will offer a good test of Carolina’s retooled running game.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

TV: WCCB and Spectrum News (cable) in the Charlotte area. More stations on the Panthers website.

Radio: WBT-AM 1110 (English) and WGSP 102.3 FM (español). More station information on the Panthers website.

