Three Carolina Panthers players to watch against the New England Patriots

The Carolina Panthers host the New England Patriots in their third preseason game, sometimes called the "dress rehearsal" for the regular season. Here are three Panthers to watch closely on Friday.
By
Up Next
The Carolina Panthers host the New England Patriots in their third preseason game, sometimes called the "dress rehearsal" for the regular season. Here are three Panthers to watch closely on Friday.
By

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers - New England Patriots: Here are live preseason game updates

By Jourdan Rodrigue And Scott Fowler

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

August 23, 2018 08:21 PM

Here are live NFL preseason updates as the Carolina Panthers host the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium.

The third game is often referred to as the “dress rehearsal” for the regular season. Starters for both teams are more likely to make extended appearances.

Tweets from Jourdan Rodrigue and Scott Fowler are included, as well as other members of the Observer sports staff. Other tweets of interest are included as well.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

TV: WCCB and Spectrum News (cable) in the Charlotte area. More stations on the Panthers website.

Radio: WBT-AM 1110 (English) and WGSP 102.3 FM (español). More station information on the Panthers website.

Live Blog 2018 Carolina Panthers updates
 

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Former Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson officially retired from the NFL after 11 seasons, all spent with the same franchise, during a press conference in front of former coaches and teammates at Bank of America Stadium.

By

[LATEST: Full Carolina Panthers coverage]

  Comments  