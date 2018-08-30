Carolina Panthers - Pittsburgh Steelers: Here are live NFL preseason game updates

Here are live NFL preseason updates as the Carolina Panthers travel to Heinz Field to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final preseason game of 2018.

Jourdan Rodrigue is tweeting live from the game in Pittsburgh, but tweets from other members of the Observer sports staff and others of interest are included also.

It’s unlikely the Panthers starters will remain in Thursday night’s game for long, and a few won’t appear at all. But for some young players, this preseason game could mean everything.

In particular, young quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert and Taylor Heinicke will get one last chance to show they are the most worthy to back up Cam Newton.

SIGN UP

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday.





TV: WCCB and Spectrum News (cable) in the Charlotte area. More stations on the Panthers website.

Radio: WBT-AM 1110 (English) and WGSP 102.3 FM (español). More station information on the Panthers website.