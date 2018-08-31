Jerry Richardson’s name is still on UNCC’s stadium. Some students want to change that.

Students at UNC Charlotte are considering asking the university’s board of trustees to reconsider a recent decision to keep former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson’s name on the school’s football stadium.
The school’s Student Government Association is weighing a resolution that calls on the board to reconsider their decision with outside input.
On Aug. 14, the board of trustees decided to honor a $10 million naming rights contract from 2013 that keeps Richardson’s name on the stadium.
Under the contract, Richardson agreed to make a $10 million donation to the school. The donation was payable in annual increments of $1 million through 2022, the Observer previously reported.
The board’s decision to honor the agreement came in the wake of the NFL imposing a $2.75 million fine on Richardson in June after a months-long investigation into allegations of racial and sexual workplace misconduct. The lead investigator found nothing to discredit the allegations against Richardson after they surfaced in December.
UNCC’s student senate opposes the board’s decision to honor the naming right’s agreement with Richardson, according to the Student Government Association’s resolution. If approved, the senate would be calling on the board to hold public and open meetings to gain input on the issue from people within the university community, the resolution states.
The resolution will be considered next week, according to Observer news partner WBTV.
Richardson’s name and likeness appear in other places throughout Charlotte in addition to the Jerry Richardson Stadium.
The fate of the 13-foot statue of Richardson outside Bank of America Stadium was weighed following the allegations. New owner David Tepper put the debate to rest in July when he said he was “contractually obligated” to keep the statue outside of the stadium.
A statue of Richardson as well as an indoor stadium and physical activities building named after him can be found at Wofford College, his alma mater. A spokeswoman from the college in Spartanburg, S.C., declined to comment on the status of the buildings and statue following the NFL’s investigation.
The Charlotte Regional Partnership has annual “Jerry Awards” named after Richardson and Jerry Orr, a former Charlotte aviation director. A decision has not been made about changing the name of the awards, a spokeswoman from the partnership told the Observer earlier in August.
