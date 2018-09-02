Carolina Panthers practice squad has familiar receiver, but one notable absence

The Carolina Panthers signed 10 players to their practice squad on Sunday.
The players were cut on Saturday as the team trimmed its 90-man roster to 53.
Quarterback Kyle Allen, running back Reggie Bonnafon, wide receiver Mose Frazier, tight end Jason Vander Laan, guard Taylor Hearn, guard Dorian Johnson, defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, defensive end Kiante Anderson, cornerback Cole Luke and defensive back Dezmen Southward all cleared waivers and returned to Sunday’s practice fields as practice squad members.
Notably, second-year defensive end Daeshon Hall was not brought back. He also went unclaimed on waivers. The only player cut by Carolina and claimed by another team was tackle Blaine Clausell, who was claimed by Arizona.
Carolina also lost its practice squad exemption spot, awarded by the NFL for hosting an International Player Pathways Program player, Nigerian-born Londoner Efe Obada.
Obada, a 26-year-old defensive end who is entering his second year in Carolina, made the 53-man roster and edged out Hall in the process.
“Happy for you,” Hall tweeted at Obada on Saturday night, after the news broke. Obada is the first International Pathways player to make a 53-man roster.
“I don’t really have the words,” Obada said in a video message posted to Twitter. “But I’m very happy. I’m grateful. I just want to say I’m grateful for everyone that supported me, I’m grateful for the love that I’m receiving right now. I’m grateful for the fans, the coaches, the players. I’m proud to be a Carolina Panthers.”
