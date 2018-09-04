Panthers injury update: Receiver misses Panthers practice with ‘medical issue’

The Carolina Panthers’ first injury report of the regular season doesn’t come out until Wednesday, so at least for now there won’t be any further explanation of Curtis Samuel’s absence from practice Tuesday.
“He’s dealing with a medical issue,” coach Ron Rivera said of Samuel. “He saw the doctor today, so we’ll wait to see what the doctor has to say.”
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday afternoon that Samuel had undergone a “small procedure to fix an irregular heartbeat,” and was “likely out” for Sunday’s game against Dallas.
The team did not acknowledge the report and did not respond to a request for comment.
The receiver has dealt with several issues since Carolina selected him in the second round of last year’s draft out of Ohio State.
First, there was the ankle injury sustained in a Week 10 victory over the Dolphins which landed him on season-ending injured reserve. Samuel spent much of this offseason rehabbing that ankle, but returned to regular practice in the last month.
On Sunday, the day after the team reduced its roster from 90 to the regular-season limit of 53, Samuel missed practice again. A source told the Observer that Samuel was sick, which Rivera confirmed after the weekend practice.
Rivera was then asked Tuesday if the issue Samuel was dealing with was different from his Sunday sickness.
“I guess so,” Rivera said. “Again, I stay out of that side of it.”
Samuel played in Carolina’s fourth preseason game against the Steelers on Thursday and recorded one catch for 15 yards. In three preseason games, he had six receptions for 137 yards.
Rivera said he was, “not necessarily sure,” if Samuel sustained his injury in that final preseason contest.
The only other player who missed practice Tuesday was defensive end Bryan Cox Jr., who Rivera said was ill. Practice squad guard Taylor Hearn, a rookie out of Clemson, was carted off midway through practice for what appeared to be heat-related reasons.
Starting right tackle Daryl Williams and guard/tackle Amini Silatolu both practiced again on Tuesday, continuing the progress they showed Sunday.
Comments