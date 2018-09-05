Cam’s ready! He’s been missing playing football

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is excited to open the season at home. He talks about missing playing football, running out onto the field, Victory Monday, and seeing fans' excitement.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service