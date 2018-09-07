Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Daryl Williams (60) has seen his workload increase as the week progressed, but he’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s opener at home against Dallas.
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Daryl Williams (60) has seen his workload increase as the week progressed, but he’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s opener at home against Dallas. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Ron Rivera updates status of 2 Panthers offensive linemen before Sunday vs. Cowboys

September 07, 2018 02:13 PM

Carolina Panthers right tackle Daryl Williams and guard/tackle Amini Silatolu are questionable for Sunday’s home-opener against Dallas, coach Ron Rivera said Friday.

Williams has been recovering from a MCL tear and dislocated patella in his right knee suffered the first week of training camp, and Silatolu has been recovering from a meniscus tear in his left knee.

Carolina Panthers tackle Daryl Williams , shown in a file photo, returned to practice on Sunday after missing time with a torn MCL and dislocated patella, but rushing him back to play in the season opener against Dallas would be a big risk.
The two practiced in a limited capacity all week, and Rivera said the team was able to increase both players’ workloads as the week continued.

“I’m building confidence in them,” he said. “It’s one of those things (where) if you had another day to practice and really, truly be able to stress them the way you’d want to, you could tell a lot.

“They came in today pretty good, and the last couple of days we’ve been able to increase their workload and have them take the reps that have been set up for them. That’s been outstanding. Each day we get a little bit more, so we’ll see. Tomorrow will be the final walkthrough and we’ll see how they are.”

If Williams is available to play Sunday, he might start at right tackle — though it’s a risky call, considering the matchup against DeMarcus Lawrence so soon after injury.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel was ruled out for Sunday’s game, following reports of a heart procedure to fix an irregular heartbeat.

Tight end Chris Manhertz (foot) is questionable for Sunday.

