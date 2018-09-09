Social media on Cowboys-Panthers: ‘I got 99 problems, but a Cowboy ain’t one’

America’s Team came to Charlotte and ran into a big blue and black wall.
The Carolina Panthers defense dominated Sunday’s 16-8 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Fox Sports national game of the week. The Carolina new-look offense didn’t run up big numbers but it didn’t need to on a day that the Carolina Front 7 on defense, led by linebacker Luke Kuechly, dominated play.
The game ended, fittingly, with the Panthers defense sacking Dallas QB Dak Prescott and forcing a fumble.
About the only bad news for Carolina was that tight end Greg Olsen left the game with an apparent foot injury and was in a boot. Kuechly also gave fans a scare when he appeared to get injured late in the game, but he returned.
