Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) dashes past Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) and defensive end Randy Gregory (94) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 9, 2018.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) dashes past Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) and defensive end Randy Gregory (94) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 9, 2018. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) dashes past Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) and defensive end Randy Gregory (94) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 9, 2018. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Social media on Cowboys-Panthers: ‘I got 99 problems, but a Cowboy ain’t one’

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

September 09, 2018 07:37 PM

America’s Team came to Charlotte and ran into a big blue and black wall.

The Carolina Panthers defense dominated Sunday’s 16-8 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Fox Sports national game of the week. The Carolina new-look offense didn’t run up big numbers but it didn’t need to on a day that the Carolina Front 7 on defense, led by linebacker Luke Kuechly, dominated play.

The game ended, fittingly, with the Panthers defense sacking Dallas QB Dak Prescott and forcing a fumble.

About the only bad news for Carolina was that tight end Greg Olsen left the game with an apparent foot injury and was in a boot. Kuechly also gave fans a scare when he appeared to get injured late in the game, but he returned.

greg1
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) left the team’s season-opener against the Cowboys with a foot injury and will not return.
David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Social media reacted.

  Comments  