Week 2 fantasy football rankings: Ben Roethlisberger vs. Chiefs? Sign up for that ...

Quarterbacks
1 Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. Cleveland
2 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City …Roethlisberger plays big at home, and this week he and the Steelers face a Chiefs defense that just allowed 418 yards through the air.
3 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City at Pittsburgh
4 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay vs. Minnesota ...Rodgers (knee) will need to be monitored.
5 Kirk Cousins, Minnesota at Green Bay
6 Russell Wilson, Seattle at Chicago
7 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers at Buffalo
8 Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco vs. Detroit
9 Case Keenum, Denver vs. Oakland …Coming off a three-touchdown game, Keenum has a plus matchup at home against a soft Raiders coming off a short week.
10 Tom Brady, New England at Jacksonville
11 Deshaun Watson, Houston at Tennessee
12 Cam Newton, Carolina at Atlanta
13 Andrew Luck, Indianapolis at Washington ... Luck made a successful return on the field last week (though Indianapolis lost), passing for more than 300 yards with a massive 53 passing attempts.
14 Jared Goff, LA Rams vs. Arizona
15 Alex Smith, Washington vs. Indianapolis
16 Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. Carolina ... Ryan probably has a limited high-end upside ultimately against a tough Panthers defense, though he topped 300 yards passing in both games last year against Carolina.
17 Matthew Stafford, Detroit at San Francisco
18 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia ... Although Fitzpatrick had an amazing 400-yard, four-touchdown game, Philadelphia offers a stiff challenge this week.
19 Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland at New Orleans
20 Joe Flacco, Baltimore at Cincinnati
21 Ryan Tannehill, Miami at NY Jets
22 Sam Darnold, NY Jets vs. Miami
23 Eli Manning, NY Giants at Dallas
24 Dak Prescott, Dallas vs. NY Giants
25 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago vs. Seattle
26 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati vs. Baltimore
27 Nick Foles, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
28 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee vs. Houston ... Mariota (elbow) will need to be monitored but is expected to start.
29 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville vs. New England
30 Derek Carr, Oakland at Denver
31 Sam Bradford, Arizona at LA Rams
32 Josh Allen, Buffalo vs. LA Chargers ... Allen will get his first official NFL start in Week 2.
Running backs
1 Todd Gurley, LA Rams vs. Arizona …As if Gurley wasn’t an elite enough option as is, this week he gets Arizona at home, and the Cardinals just allowed a league-worst 182 yards rushing.
2 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans vs. Cleveland
3 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers at Buffalo
4 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas vs. NY Giants
5 Saquon Barkley, NY Giants at Dallas
6 James Conner, Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City ... Expect another large workload -- Le’Veon Bell’s return is nowhere in sight and Conner was the only back last week to account for all of his team’s rushing attempts.
7 Dalvin Cook, Minnesota at Green Bay
8 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina at Atlanta ... McCaffrey played 85 percent of the Panthers’ offensive snaps last week and that heavy workload should extend this week with Greg Olsen out.
9 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City at Pittsburgh
10 Jordan Howard, Chicago vs. Seattle
11 David Johnson, Arizona at LA Rams
12 Adrian Peterson, Washington vs. Indianapolis
13 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati vs. Baltimore ...It’s a tough matchup but you know the volume will be there. Mixon has 19 or more touches in each of his past four games dating to last season.
14 Jay Ajayi, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
15 Alex Collins, Baltimore at Cincinnati ... Collins comes in with seven rushing touchdowns in his past eight games.
16 Dion Lewis, Tennessee vs. Houston
17 Phillip Lindsay, Denver vs. Oakland …Lindsay played a huge role in Week 1 and really delivered with 104 total yards from scrimmage. Expect another big role in Week 2 and in a great matchup.
18 Kenyan Drake, Miami at NY Jets ... Between splitting carries with Frank Gore and going against a stout run defense, Drake gets a slight downgrade.
19 Isaiah Crowell, NY Jets vs. Miami
20 Lamar Miller, Houston at Tennessee
21 Chris Thompson, Washington vs. Indianapolis
22 Devonta Freeman, Atlanta vs. Carolina ... Freeman (knee) will need to be monitored though he should be good to go, albeit not in the most attractive of matchups. In eight career games against the Panthers, Freeman averages just 42 rushing yards.
23 T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville vs. New England ...Yeldon will likely get the start (or be highly involved) with Leonard Fournette ailing from a Week 1 hamstring injury.
24 Matt Breida, San Francisco vs. Detroit
25 Royce Freeman, Denver vs. Oakland
26 Rex Burkhead, New England at Jacksonville
27 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers at Buffalo ... Even as the No. 2 running back for the Chargers Ekeler has solid fantasy value. He totaled 116 total yards and a score last week.
28 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta vs. Carolina
29 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville vs. New England ...Fournette (hamstring) will need to be monitored.
30 James White, New England at Jacksonville
31 Chris Carson, Seattle at Chicago
32 Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
33 Carlos Hyde, Cleveland at New Orleans
34 Alfred Morris, San Francisco vs. Detroit
35 Duke Johnson, Cleveland at New Orleans
36 Bilal Powell, NY Jets vs. Miami
37 Jamaal Williams, Green Bay vs. Minnesota
38 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo vs. LA Chargers
39 Javorius Allen, Baltimore at Cincinnati
40 Marshawn Lynch, Oakland at Denver
41 Tarik Cohen, Chicago vs. Seattle
42 Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis at Washington ... Hines looks like he is going to have some points per reception scoring value after hauling in seven receptions in his first NFL game.
43 Corey Clement, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
44 Frank Gore, Miami at NY Jets
45 Jordan Wilkins, Indianapolis at Washington
46 Derrick Henry, Tennessee vs. Houston
47 Theo Riddick, Detroit at San Francisco
48 Darren Sproles, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
49 Kerryon Johnson, Detroit at San Francisco
50 Jalen Richard, Oakland at Denver ...Especially if Oakland gets down in games — which the Raiders could be often and this week at Denver, Richard has value as a receiving bac. He had nine receptions on 11 targets in Week 1.
Wide receivers
1 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
2 Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. Cleveland
3 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City at Pittsburgh
4 Odell Beckham, NY Giants at Dallas
5 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston at Tennessee
6 Julio Jones, Atlanta vs. Carolina ... Jones has consistently put up big games against Carolina, averaging 7.2 receptions and 137 yards per game over his past six against them — including a 12-catch, 300-yard explosion at home against the Panthers in 2016.
7 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
8 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers at Buffalo ... Allen closed out 2017 on fire as the No. 1 WR from Week 11 on and he picked right back up in Week 1 with a studly 8/108/1 line to open the season.
9 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
10 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver vs. Oakland
11 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis at Washington
12 A.J. Green, Cincinnati vs. Baltimore
13 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at Green Bay
14 Adam Thielen, Minnesota at Green Bay
15 Jarvis Landry, Cleveland at New Orleans
16 Demaryius Thomas, Denver vs. Oakland
17 Golden Tate, Detroit at San Francisco
18 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona at LA Rams
19 Davante Adams, Green Bay vs. Minnesota ...Adams gets a downgrade in Week 2, when he will likely go against Vikings corner Xavier Rhodes.
20 Cooper Kupp, LA Rams vs. Arizona
21 Kenny Stills, Miami at NY Jets
22 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
23 Corey Davis, Tennessee vs. Houston
24 Kenny Golladay, Detroit at San Francisco
25 Brandin Cooks, LA Rams vs. Arizona
26 Randall Cobb, Green Bay vs. Minnesota
27 Allen Robinson, Chicago vs. Seattle
28 Tyler Lockett, Seattle at Chicago
29 Michael Crabtree, Baltimore at Cincinnati
30 Robert Woods, LA Rams vs. Arizona
31 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants at Dallas
32 Quincy Enunwa, NY Jets vs. Miami ... Enunwa looks like the top receiving option for Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold after 10 targets last week. No one else had more than three targets.
33 Ryan Grant, Indianapolis at Washington ...Grant has some “revenge-game” value returning to Washington after four seasons, and he got mightily involved in his first game as a Colt last week with eight receptions.
34 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco vs. Detroit ...Goodwin (quad) will need to be monitored.
35 John Brown, Baltimore at Cincinnati
36 Marvin Jones, Detroit at San Francisco
37 Ted Ginn, New Orleans vs. Cleveland
38 Robby Anderson, NY Jets vs. Miami
39 Jamison Crowder, Washington vs. Indianapolis
40 Josh Gordon, Cleveland at New Orleans
41 Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia ...Godwin should be in for an increased workload if DeSean Jackson (concussion) is unable to go.
42 Geronimo Allison, Green Bay vs. Minnesota
43 Sammy Watkins, Kansas City at Pittsburgh
44 Chris Hogan, New England at Jacksonville
45 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta vs. Carolina
46 Mike Williams, LA Chargers at Buffalo
47 Brandon Marshall, Seattle at Chicago ...Marshall comes off a game with a score and could have some revenge-game upside against his former team, and he led the Seahawks in targets last week.
48 Will Fuller, Houston at Tennessee ...Fuller (hamstring) will need to be monitored.
49 Amari Cooper, Oakland at Denver ...Off a one-catch dud, Cooper will need to deliver to move up the rankings. At Denver doesn’t sound like the week for that to happen.
50 Devin Funchess, Carolina at Atlanta
51 Cole Beasley, Dallas vs. NY Giants
52 Courtland Sutton, Denver vs. Oakland
53 Danny Amendola, Miami at NY Jets
54 Willie Snead, Baltimore at Cincinnati
55 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers at Buffalo
56 John Ross, Cincinnati vs. Baltimore
57 Pierre Garcon, San Francisco vs. Detroit
58 Paul Richardson, Washington vs. Indianapolis
59 Phillip Dorsett, New England at Jacksonville ... Dorsett caught a career-high seven passes in Week 1, although at Jacksonville makes him no more than a deeper longshot for Week 2.
60 Keelan Cole, Jacksonville vs. New England
61 Jordy Nelson, Oakland at Denver
62 Bruce Ellington, Houston at Tennessee
63 Dante Pettis, San Francisco vs. Detroit
64 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia ... Jackson comes off a huge two-touchdown game and returns to Philadelphia for added motivation, but after suffering a concussion last week Jackson will need to be closely monitored.
65 Taylor Gabriel, Chicago vs. Seattle
66 Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville vs. New England
67 Anthony Miller, Chicago vs. Seattle
68 Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati vs. Baltimore
69 Josh Doctson, Washington vs. Indianapolis
70 Calvin Ridley, Atlanta vs. Carolina
71 Cordarrelle Patterson, New England at Jacksonville
72 Kelvin Benjamin, Buffalo vs. LA Chargers
73 Jaron Brown, Seattle at Chicago
74 Donte Moncrief, Jacksonville vs. New England
75 Michael Gallup, Dallas vs. NY Giants
Tight ends
1 Rob Gronkowski, New England at Jacksonville
2 Travis Kelce, Kansas City at Pittsburgh
3 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay ...The Eagles had a slow start to their passing game in Week 1, but that didn’t stop Zack Ertz from seeing 10 targets.
4 Jordan Reed, Washington vs. Indianapolis
5 Evan Engram, NY Giants at Dallas
6 Jared Cook, Oakland at Denver ...Even in a tough matchup Cook will be hard to sit after a 180-yard performance on nine receptions and 12 targets.
7 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis at Washington
8 George Kittle, San Francisco vs. Detroit
9 Trey Burton, Chicago vs. Seattle
10 Jimmy Graham, Green Bay vs. Minnesota
11 Ben Watson, New Orleans vs. Cleveland
12 Eric Ebron, Indianapolis at Washington
13 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota at Green Bay
14 David Njoku, Cleveland at New Orleans
15 Ian Thomas, Carolina at Atlanta ... Thomas will draw the Week 2 start with Greg Olsen (broken foot) out.
16 Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati vs. Baltimore
17 Antonio Gates, LA Chargers at Buffalo
18 Jonnu Smith, Tennessee vs. Houston ... Smith will be the Titans’ starting tight end with Delanie Walker lost for the season.
19 Austin Hooper, Atlanta vs. Carolina
20 O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
21 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jacksonville vs. New England
22 Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay ... Goedert is going to convert some red-zone opportunities, and just barely missed out on a score in Week 1.
23 Mike Gesicki, Miami at NY Jets
24 Charles Clay, Buffalo vs. LA Chargers
25 Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
Kickers
1 Greg Zuerlein, LA Rams vs. Arizona
2 Robbie Gould, San Francisco vs. Detroit
3 Justin Tucker, Baltimore at Cincinnati
4 Brandon McManus, Denver vs. Oakland
5 Wil Lutz, New Orleans vs. Cleveland
6 Matt Bryant, Atlanta vs. Carolina
7 Stephen Gostkowski, New England at Jacksonville
8 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
9 Harrison Butker, Kansas City at Pittsburgh
10 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis at Washington
11 Caleb Sturgis, LA Chargers at Buffalo
12 Cody Parkey, Chicago vs. Seattle
13 Jason Sanders, Miami at NY Jets
14 Dustin Hopkins, Washington vs. Indianapolis
15 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
16 Daniel Carlson, Minnesota at Green Bay
17 Graham Gano, Carolina at Atlanta
18 Chandler Catanzaro, Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
19 Jason Myers, NY Jets vs. Miami
20 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston at Tennessee
21 Matt Prater, Detroit at San Francisco
22 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants at Dallas
23 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati vs. Baltimore
24 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville vs. New England
25 Mason Crosby, Green Bay vs. Minnesota
26 Sebastian Janikowski, Seattle at Chicago
27 Ryan Succop, Tennessee vs. Houston
28 Brett Maher, Dallas vs. NY Giants
29 Mike Nugent, Oakland at Denver
30 Zane Gonzalez, Cleveland at New Orleans
31 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo vs. LA Chargers
32 Phil Dawson, Arizona at LA Rams
Defenses
1 LA Rams DT, LA Rams vs. Arizona
2 Baltimore DT, Baltimore at Cincinnati
3 Denver DT, Denver vs. Oakland
4 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers at Buffalo
5 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
6 Chicago DT, Chicago vs. Seattle
7 New Orleans DT, New Orleans vs. Cleveland
8 Houston DT, Houston at Tennessee
9 New York Jets DT, NY Jets vs. Miami
10 San Francisco DT, San Francisco vs. Detroit
11 New England DT, New England at Jacksonville
12 Washington DT, Washington vs. Indianapolis
13 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville vs. New England
14 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
15 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati vs. Baltimore
16 Green Bay DT, Green Bay vs. Minnesota
17 Carolina DT, Carolina at Atlanta
18 Atlanta DT, Atlanta vs. Carolina
19 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
20 Minnesota DT, Minnesota at Green Bay
21 Detroit DT, Detroit at San Francisco
22 Miami DT, Miami at NY Jets
23 New York Giants DT, NY Giants at Dallas
24 Dallas DT, Dallas vs. NY Giants
25 Kansas City Chiefs DT, Kansas City at Pittsburgh
26 Seattle DT, Seattle at Chicago
27 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis at Washington
28 Tennessee DT, Tennessee vs. Houston
29 Oakland DT, Oakland at Denver
30 Buffalo DT, Buffalo vs. LA Chargers
31 Cleveland DT, Cleveland at New Orleans
32 Arizona DT, Arizona at LA Rams
